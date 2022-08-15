Low cancels Europe shows due to Mimi Parker's cancer treatment

Low has canceled several tour dates in Europe due to vocalist/drummer Mimi Parker's ongoing cancer treatment.

The well-known Duluth band made the announcement on its Instagram page Monday, saying it has to cancel festival performances in Wales, Finland, England, and Scotland scheduled for Aug. 19-27.

"As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting cancer. Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time," it said.

"Our hope is that she will respond to the new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall, including the Water is Life Festival in Duluth on September 4."

As well as the Duluth festival, Low is also scheduled to support Death Cab for Cutie at Surly Festival Field on Sept. 23.

Parker had revealed on a podcast that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. She formed Low in 1993 with husband Alan Sparhawk (guitar) and bassist John Nichols.