Low cancels tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie amid Mimi Parker's cancer

Low cancels tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie, citing Mimi Parker's health

The Duluth band was scheduled to perform this month in Minneapolis.

Low, an indie rock band from Duluth, has canceled plans to perform on tour this month as singer/drummer Mimi Parker, who recently underwent cancer treatment, remains in a “pretty fragile state”.

That’s according to a post Monday on the band’s Twitter account, which stated Parker is unable to perform or travel.

Low had been scheduled to play shows on Death Cab for Cutie’s upcoming fall tour, including a gig next Friday at the Surley Brewing Festival Field in Minneapolis.

“We’re so sad to say that [Low] will no longer be joining us on our upcoming tour [and] we’re sending Mimi healing thoughts,” Death Cab shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

Parker’s health also led the band to cancel several performances in Europe last month.

At the time, the band cited “recent developments” and changes in her treatment, but said they were hopeful Parker would respond to new treatments and be able to perform at scheduled shows for the fall.

Parker had revealed on a podcast that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. She formed Low in 1993 with husband Alan Sparhawk (guitar) and bassist John Nichols.

Low played a show earlier this month at the Water is Life Festival in Bayfront Festival Park and, by all accounts, “sounded as riveting as ever,", according to the Star Tribune

