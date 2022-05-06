Skip to main content
Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

A big boost for southeast Minnesota.

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. 

Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.

Eyota City Council Member Tyrel Clark tweeted the update on Friday, adding that his city has a population around 2,100.

He said the 20,000-ticket show selling out further proves the Rochester and surrounding area can "definitely support larger acts."

Bryan is stopping in five other locations — Monroeville, Indiana; Mechanicsburg, Ohio; Fowlerville, Michigan; Murdock, Nebraska; and Boone, Iowa — during the nine-day tour.

"All year long, I look forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer," Bryan said in a social media post on Monday.

According to Bryan's website, the show will go on rain or shine, and blankets and chairs are welcomed to be used in designated areas. Other information can be found here.

Gar-Lin Dairy Farm is a multi-generational farm owned by Gary and Linda Allen (hence the name) and their kids Dean Allen and Dana Allen-Tully.

It was started by the Allens in 1971, when they had 40 cows, and now comprises more than 1,850 cows, with 1,740 calves and heifers. The farm also has 4,100 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, sweet peas and sweetcorn.

