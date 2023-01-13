Skip to main content
Luminary Loppet rescheduled due to poor ice conditions

Recent snowstorms and warming temperatures have made lake ice unsafe across the Twin Cities.

Courtesy of The Loppet Foundation.

The candlelit Luminary Loppet on Lake of the Isles has been rescheduled due to deteriorating ice conditions, event organizers announced. 

The popular annual event brings winter recreation-enthusiasts to walk, snowshoe or ski a winding trail across the lake, aglow with more than 1,200 luminaries. 

The new date for the event will be Saturday, Feb. 18, according to Loppet Foundation. Read the organization's full announcement here

"This winter’s heavy snow and warm temperatures have created unsafe and difficult conditions on metro area lakes," it says.

"The slush under the snow has made it impossible to groom the trails on the lakes, difficult to construct features and unsafe for participants."

Also this week, it was announced that the popular Art Shanty Projects' annual festival on Lake Harriet shall be held on dry land due to ice conditions on the lake.

