Skip to main content
Lunds & Byerlys partners with Shipt for grocery deliveries

Lunds & Byerlys partners with Shipt for grocery deliveries

The Twin Cities grocery chain currently uses its own delivery drivers.

Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park via Facebook

The Twin Cities grocery chain currently uses its own delivery drivers.

Lunds & Byerlys will no longer be sending out its own employees to deliver online grocery orders after striking a deal with Target-owned Shipt.

Shipt, which already provides deliveries in the Twin Cities for Target, Kowalski's, and Fresh Thyme, will become the exclusive delivery service for L&B after June 7, though the transition over to Shipt will start as early as May 10.

Currently, Lunds & Byerlys employs its own delivery drivers, but sats transitioning to Shipt will allow it to widen its delivery area and expand its same-day order availability.

Same-day orders will now be taken as late as 5:30 p.m., with delivery hours expanded from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and delivery time slots reduced to just one hour.

L&B staff will continue to fulfill the orders in store before handing the orders off to Shipt staff for delivery.

In an email to customers, L&B notes that this means it will no longer employ its own delivery drivers or have its own trucks, but says its drivers "will be provided the opportunity to work in other roles at Lunds & Byerlys or continue to be a driver by joining the Shipt team."

"We appreciate your business and look forward to continuing to serve you – in store and online," the email said.

Target bought same-day delivery company Shipt for $550 million in early 2018, and started offering deliveries from its stores in June 2019.

Next Up

Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys partners with Shipt for grocery deliveries

The Twin Cities grocery chain currently uses its own delivery drivers.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners claim $66.9M in cash

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

8th Grader charged with Lily Peters murder, intended to 'rape and kill' her

The district judge set the suspect's bond at $1 million.

Flickr - Minneapolis police May 27 2020 officer less lethal weapon - Chad Davis
MN News

State investigation of MPD: Here's what happens next

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero explains the path forward.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 1.03.08 PM
WI News

WI couple electrocuted while attempting art trend popular on social media

The deaths were initially described as unexplained.

279299466_297527765902308_1357971192391844332_n
MN News

State of emergency declared in Beltrami County due to damaging floods

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said.

Minneapolis police, protester
MN News

Human rights report finds MPD engages in racist, discriminatory practices

The wide-ranging report found that some officers and supervisors disproportionately target Black individuals, use covert social media accounts to criticize elected officials, and regularly use racist and sexist language.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 27

Here's the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 9.42.56 AM
MN News

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Pixabay - pistol holster handgun
MN News

Man dies after gun goes off 'accidentally,' striking him in head

The 64-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

245160433_1298100300661880_2952817793773167852_n
Minnesota Life

Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The touring extravaganza is stopping in the west metro this spring.

Related

Lunds Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys brings back its free samples – but with changes

The grocery chain shut down samples amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ryan Companies_Lunds Byerlys_Highland Bridge Anchor Grocer
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys confirms new store at Ford site development

The upmarket grocery chain is moving to the Highland Bridge neighborhood.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Lunds Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys: First hour of shopping is for those at high risk from COVID-19

The Twin Cities grocery chain is also reducing its hours to ensure stores are fully stocked.

MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys plans new store, apartments on Grand Avenue

The grocery chain plans to open what would be its 29th store.

Screen Shot 2020-05-01 at 7.35.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

You can now get Nordic Waffles at Lunds & Byerlys

The State Fair favorite is entering the grocery market.

The Lunds & Byerlys on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis, three weeks prior to opening.
MN Shopping

New Lunds & Byerlys opens in Minneapolis this month

It's been built in the spot formerly occupied by Bergan's Supervalu.

coronavirus, masks, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's will require shoppers to wear masks

The main protection people get from masking occurs when others in their communities also wear face coverings, the CDC says.