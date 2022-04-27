Lunds & Byerlys partners with Shipt for grocery deliveries

Lunds & Byerlys will no longer be sending out its own employees to deliver online grocery orders after striking a deal with Target-owned Shipt.

Shipt, which already provides deliveries in the Twin Cities for Target, Kowalski's, and Fresh Thyme, will become the exclusive delivery service for L&B after June 7, though the transition over to Shipt will start as early as May 10.

Currently, Lunds & Byerlys employs its own delivery drivers, but sats transitioning to Shipt will allow it to widen its delivery area and expand its same-day order availability.

Same-day orders will now be taken as late as 5:30 p.m., with delivery hours expanded from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and delivery time slots reduced to just one hour.

L&B staff will continue to fulfill the orders in store before handing the orders off to Shipt staff for delivery.

In an email to customers, L&B notes that this means it will no longer employ its own delivery drivers or have its own trucks, but says its drivers "will be provided the opportunity to work in other roles at Lunds & Byerlys or continue to be a driver by joining the Shipt team."

"We appreciate your business and look forward to continuing to serve you – in store and online," the email said.

Target bought same-day delivery company Shipt for $550 million in early 2018, and started offering deliveries from its stores in June 2019.