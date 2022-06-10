Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer.

The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.

An exterior rending of a new Lunds & Byerlys location to be constructed in Apple Valley. Courtesy of City of Apple Valley.

Other new businesses in the 34-acre development include Texas Roadhouse, which opened last month, Punch Neapolitan Pizza and Crisp & Green.

"This will be our state-the-art store," Mitch Avery, with Lunds & Byerlys, told the council. "It will be the best-of-the-best in our portfolio so far."

The Edina-based supermarket has been working on plans to open in Apple Valley for several years. The new location will feature a Caribou Coffee, a two-story Creations Café, indoor and outdoor seating and a multi-lane, drive-up canopy.

The store's opening is targeted for June 2023, according to Avery.