Lutsen Mountains to open for one more day, marking longest season ever

Lutsen Mountains will open some of its ski runs for one more day on Saturday, marking the longest season and the latest closing date in the resort’s history.

Thanks to this year’s snowfall and cool spring, Lutsen will be able to open a chairlift on Eagle Mountain on Saturday. This will mean between 10 and 12 runs will be accessible, according to an announcement from the resort.

Lutsen has opened runs the past three weekends. And it kept all four of its mountains open through early April.

The resort saw snowfall of around 160 inches this year. And because this spring brought largely cooler-than-average temperatures in northern Minnesota, Lutsen “barely” needed to touch its snow reserves, which are typically used to keep the resort running as early as March.

“Our goal is to make the first weekend in May each year,” Jim Vick, General Manager of Lutsen Mountains, said in a statement.

“We wrapped up last weekend with a 3-foot base remaining. With sunshine and a 50 degrees forecast for Saturday, it became an easy decision to spin the lift one more day.”

Other Minnesota ski resorts, including Spirit Mountain in Duluth, have already closed for the season. Spirit Mountain’s last weekend open was in early April, according to its Facebook page.

An adult lift pass this Saturday at Lutsen costs $53, with kids aged 6-15 costing $43, and kids aged 2-5 $10, and seniors over the age of 80 free. You can book here.

