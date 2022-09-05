LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar.

The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.

"Time to un'pack' the big news. We've been wanting to do this for awhile, and now that half of the staff reigns from the land of cheese it's become official!

"Beginning September 11th we will be your next local Packer bar!.

"All you Vikings fans can rest well knowing that half of us were fighting against this for so long. But just like our beloved Vikings, we had to keep tradition alive and let you down at the last second in the 4th quarter. We'll make it through this, together."

The Lyn-Lake area has been down a Packers bar since 2020, when The Herkimer – two doors down from Lyn-Lake Brewery – closed at the height of the COVID pandemic-related shutdowns.

Lyn-Lake Brewery will be showing the Vikings-Packers game live at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Other notable Packers bars in the Twin Cities include Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, 8th Street Grill and Taphouse in downtown Minneapolis, and Gabe's Bar & Kitchen in St. Paul.