Skip to main content
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

The Lyn-Lake area lost a prominent Packers bar when The Herkimer closed in 2020.

Lyn-Lake Brewery, Facebook

The Lyn-Lake area lost a prominent Packers bar when The Herkimer closed in 2020.

LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar.

The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.

"Time to un'pack' the big news. We've been wanting to do this for awhile, and now that half of the staff reigns from the land of cheese it's become official!

"Beginning September 11th we will be your next local Packer bar!.

"All you Vikings fans can rest well knowing that half of us were fighting against this for so long. But just like our beloved Vikings, we had to keep tradition alive and let you down at the last second in the 4th quarter. We'll make it through this, together."

The Lyn-Lake area has been down a Packers bar since 2020, when The Herkimer – two doors down from Lyn-Lake Brewery – closed at the height of the COVID pandemic-related shutdowns.

Lyn-Lake Brewery will be showing the Vikings-Packers game live at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Other notable Packers bars in the Twin Cities include Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, 8th Street Grill and Taphouse in downtown Minneapolis, and Gabe's Bar & Kitchen in St. Paul.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-05 at 9.49.15 AM
Minnesota Life

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

The Lyn-Lake area lost a prominent Packers bar when The Herkimer closed in 2020.

Sweet Martha's Cookies
MN News

Fair-goers threw items at Sweet Martha's as it closed early on Saturday

The fair was forced to close early due to a shooting, brawl, and panic.

Lake O'Dowd
MN News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A man was found dead in Lake O'Dowd Sunday morning.

Fb2-jNgWIAAp8hF
MN News

Triple homicide called one of St. Paul's 'most complex crime scenes'

"This is one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in a long time."

Screen Shot 2022-09-04 at 2.00.04 PM
MN News

Gunshot at State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet

Gov. Tim Walz has called for 'harsh consequences' for the shooter, whenever they are caught.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Business

U.S Bank to raise minimum wage to $20 for U.S. employees

The change is effective in early November.

State Fair
MN News

Police will 'bolster' presence at State Fair after Saturday night shooting

The shooting, which injured one person, happened after a fight broke out in the Midway area.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Jensen's opponent, Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to do the same.

State Fair
MN News

Fight, shooting, panic cause early closure of Minnesota State Fair

Police say a person was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis skyline
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis ranks as 2nd best city in America for Generation Z

Commercial Cafe's rankings put Minneapolis high on the list for 18-25 year olds.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 4.57.01 PM
MN Sports

Marquee game for debut of Minnesota's Sloane Martin on national broadcast

It's the first of 13 regular-season games she'll cover as part of the Saturday night game of the week.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 6.03.21 AM
MN News

Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus

University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost says he was informed in March that the remains of dozens of people had been found on campus.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

1024px-Minneapolis_skyline,_Lake_of_the_Isles_Oct_2017
Minnesota Life

Parts of 3 more Minneapolis parkways to become 'pedestrian only'

They follow Lake Harriet and Lake Nokomis Parkways.

Flickr - welcome to minnesota sign - Tony Webster
Minnesota Life

US News '150 Best Places to Live' features 1 from MN, 3 from WI

The latest US News list is for the most populous metro areas only, so no small towns.

Lake Nokomis
MN Food & Drink

New vendor sought to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

Sandcastle will close at the end of the summer season.

Screen Shot 2019-06-23 at 12.51.16 PM
Minnesota Life

Tens of thousands turn out for Twin Cities Pride Parade

The changed route didn't stop a big crowd from lining the streets.

Screen Shot 2019-05-27 at 11.14.18 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Boy with cancer becomes star of his own action movie

Wyatt Crosser is a big fan of the Ninja Turtles, who joined him to fight evil.

Screen Shot 2020-01-08 at 12.12.28 PM
MN Food & Drink

Mystery over quiet closure of pioneering Duluth craft brewery

Lake Superior Brewing was way ahead of its time, launching in 1994.

Edina Green Machine
Minnesota Life

Team of Edina students become first MN winners of national robotics award

The team from Edina High School came away with top honors on Saturday.