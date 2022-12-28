M Health Fairview: Charlotte, Theodore top baby names in 2022

M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals in 2022, with Charlotte taking the birthday cake for girls and Theodore for the boys.

The website Names.org previously predicted that Charlotte and Theodore would place second for girls and boys this year in the state, based on trends detected in the most recent five years of data from the Social Security Administration.

M Health Fairview said over 13,300 babies were born at its hospitals in 2022. Here are its 10 most popular names for girls and boys.

Girls

Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Harper Eleanor Isla Emma Nora Amelia Ava

Boys

Theodore Henry Oliver Jack Leo James William Levi Liam Benjamin

According to babynames.com, the most popular name for boys in 2022 is Asher while for girls it's Aurora. The most common gender-neutral name is Rowan.

Charlotte places No. 3 on the girls' list and Theodore ranks as the second-most common boy name.

The national top 10 lists are below.

Girls

Aurora Violet Charlotte Amelia/Emilia Hazel Aria/Arya Evelyn Sophia/Sofia Freya/Freja Ivy

Boys

Asher Theodore Oliver Noah Henry Finn/Fynn Declan Silas Liam Gabriel

Gender-Neutral