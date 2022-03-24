Skip to main content
MacKenzie Scott announces donations to 5 more Minnesota organizations

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity had already announced a $13.5 million donation.

Five more Minnesota organizations have been named as beneficiaries of donations by Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

Scott outlined in a Wednesday blog post $3.9 billion in donations she has made since June, which includes $48 million to six Minnesota groups.

One of those, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, had already announced this week that it had received a $13.5 million gift from Scott, who has set about donating billions of dollars since her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The other five Minnesota organizations included on the list are are:

  • The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities – $4.8 million
  • The Red Lake Nation Boys and Girls Club – $875,000
  • The Boys and Girls Clubs of the White Earth Nation – $1.25 million
  • Planned Parenthood North Central States – $20 million
  • The United States of Care – $8 million

"Each non-profit it will list was selected through a rigorous process, and has a strong track record of serving under-supported needs," Scott wrote in the blog.

"If you are looking for a way to serve humanity’s common cause, every one of them is a great candidate."

In June, Scott and husband Dan Jewett gave away “unrestricted grants” to three Minnesota organizations: Penumbra Theatre Company in St. Paul, Arts Midwest based in Minneapolis and Borealis Philanthropy in Minneapolis. 

