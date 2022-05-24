Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities gets $6M of Mackenzie Scott donation

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently donated $6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities (BBBSTC), a youth-mentoring charity that spans across the nation, part of a total donation of $122.6 million to the nationwide organization.

It's the largest donation provided by a single individual, according to the charity.

"I was euphoric, downright gleeful, when I received the news. I’ve never gushed like that on a phone call,” said Pat Sukhum, BBBSTC CEO. “Our gratitude is through the roof. What a remarkable example of giving to inspire even greater philanthropy for our community and passion for our mission."

Since last summer, Scott donated $48 million to six other Minnesota groups, which included a $13.5 million donation to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

According to a release, Scott has donated over $12 billion to more than 1,250 nonprofits since 2019, when she divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

A vast majority of her donations have gone to "organizations that support equity and the needs of underrepresented people." Like almost all of Scott's donations, the contribution is unrestricted, making it so the respective nonprofits can use it for programs, operations or any other purpose they deem necessary.

The Associated Press reports that Scott has donated at least $1.5 billion in the first five months of this year.

The BBBSTC says the donation helps at a time where young people need it most, as many are experiencing increased grief and loss, mental health challenges, feelings of isolation. and stress from social injustice in the Twin Cities.

“We are so grateful for this investment from MacKenzie Scott,” said Rick Penn, BBBSTC Board Chair. “The demand for rock-solid youth mentoring continues to increase in our community. This gift is a powerful acknowledgement of the importance of building and strengthening communities as a whole.

"It is also an incredible statement of support and trust in the work and mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally and here in the Twin Cities. We’re on a bold path to a bigger future!”