Madonna coming to Xcel Energy Center for 'Celebration Tour'

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Pop icon Madonna is bringing the "Celebration Tour" to the Xcel Energy Center this summer, reflecting on 40 years of her hits.

The tour, hosted by Live Nation, will make a stop in St. Paul on July 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 27 – but, annoyingly, Live Nation is not yet revealing the prices at a time when it is being criticized for exorbitant ticket costs for major performers.

Citi cardmembers and legacy members of Madonna's Fan Club are able to gain access to presale tickets as of Tuesday, Jan. 17. Other fans are being warned by Ticketmaster that "ticket prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time."

Madonna last performed in Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 8, 2015, according to concert archives.

The 64-year-old artist made the announcement on her social media pages Tuesday. The tour will feature "four decades of music and her greatest hits."

The combined North America and Europe tour will consist of 40 concerts in 35 cities starting on July 15 in Vancouver and ending on Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.

Known for hits such as "Like A Virgin," Hung Up," Material Girl," Madonna has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making her the best-selling female recording artist of all time.

Seal to perform at Orpheum Theatre

Seal is also going on a world tour to mark the 30th anniversary (kind of) of his first two albums, 1991's Seal I and 1994's Seal II, both of which he will perform in full.

The singer and songwriter made the announcement on Tuesday as well, with a stop at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre on May 19 on the schedule. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 to the general public.

Seal will perform hits including "Kiss From A Rose," "Killer," "Future Love Paradise," "Crazy," "Fly Like an Eagle," and more.

He will be supported by Trevor Horn – who produced his first two albums in years ago – and his band The Buggles, best known for the hit song "Video Killed The Radio Star."

Seal recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Jimmy announced the debut of his new deluxe edition album.

