Expect major traffic delays on Renaissance Festival's final weekend

Those attending the final weekend of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival can expect lengthy traffic delays.

Scott County has confirmed that local roads around the festival site will only be used for residential and business access, and not for those heading to the event.

Instead the only entrance and exit to the festival will be via Hwys. 169 and 41, and as such, festival-goers can expect "significant, lengthy traffic delays."

The move comes after a number of businesses complained about traffic in and around the festival, with one saying that its customers had been delayed for hours due to the logjam.

"There will be no alternate routes or detours available to visitors via local roads, and the only entrance/exit will be via Highways 169 and 41," officials said in an update Wednesday.

The county has warned that festival visitors should not rely on GPS maps due to the local road closures being in effect.

Officials urge everyone to consider using public transit, which is accessed at the Marschall Road Transit Station, located at 1615 Weston Ct. in Shakopee, which provides direct travel to and from the event grounds.