Mall of America debuts schedule of holiday festivities, extended hours

Mall of America’s annual holiday festivities will soon be in full-swing, with decorations planned to be unveiled next week and extended shopping hours to begin after Black Friday.

The mall has announced holiday lights will begin shining on Friday, Nov. 11 and more of the mall’s iconic holiday decorations will follow towards the end of the month, including:

Two 44-foot tall Christmas trees in the Huntington Bank Rotunda to be installed starting on Monday, Nov. 21.

Seven 11-foot tall nutcrackers at the north entrance.

Hanging oversized ornaments weighing 200-300 pounds each.

Around 500 decorative trees and 3,500 poinsettias.

Where to meet Santa at the mall:

Candy Cane Institute: November 25 – December 24

The mall's "Elf-run, Santa approved 'holiday research lab'" is back for the third season.

"Find out what merry mischief the Elves are getting into as they take you on an interactive tour through Candy Cane Institute," MOA shares. "Plus, if you are lucky, you might even see Santa checking in on his elves. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door."

The cost for the holiday experience is $5 + tax per person. To learn more visit, mallofamerica.com/holiday.

The Santa Experience: November 19 – December 24

Beginning November 2, guests can schedule an appointment to visit with Santa in an intimate setting. Visit www.thesantaexperiencemn.com to book an appointment.

Black Friday shopping & holiday hours:

Thanksgiving Day: CLOSED

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Sunday, December 18 the Mall will be open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday shoppers looking for ways to save this year can join the Holiday Rewards program. For every $250 in receipts, guests can qualify for up to 4 rewards.

Learn more about the holiday season at MOA here.