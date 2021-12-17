Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Mall of America launches one-stop online shopping option

Shop MOA allows customers to shop more than 70 stores on one site.
Mall of America is launching a new “omni-channel” shopping option that allows customers to shop many of its stores online on one site.

On Thursday, Mall of America announced the launch of Shop MOA. The site allows customers to add items to their cart from more than 70 stores and pick them up at one location within the mall.

The site is now live.

“Convenience remains at the forefront of all our innovation conversations at Mall of America,” said Grant Buntje, vice president of marketing for Mall of America, in a statement.

“Our goal through Shop MOA is to provide yet another way for guests to experience and shop Mall of America retailers with efficiency in mind – especially now during the busy holiday season.”

The site is a product of a partnership with tech company Adeptmind. Mall of America first began piloting the program in August during the back-to-school shopping season. 

