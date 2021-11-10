Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Mall of America reveals 2021 Black Friday shopping hours, giveaways
It'll be an early start for the most eager shoppers.
Tyler Vigen, Wikimedia Commons

Mall of America will open its doors to 2021 Black Friday shoppers an hour earlier than last year.

The megamall detailed its plans for the holiday shopping season Wednesday, revealing it will be open for business from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. The first 200 people in line that morning at the main North door entrance will get a Mall of America gift card, worth anywhere from $10-$500.

Mall staff will also be giving out "mystery scratch off tickets" in the North Atrium, with prizes including concert tickets, electronics, designer handbags and more, the mall said. They'll be available while supplies last. Live music will also be on offer throughout the Black Friday weekend.

The mall is competing, in part, with large retailers such as Target and Best Buy, which are trying to entice shoppers with weeks of "Black Friday"-style deals and variable price match guarantees.

Mall of America on Wednesday also offered new details about shopping hours for the rest of the holiday season. (Though note that stores within the mall all set their own hours.)

It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (for the sixth straight year) as well as Christmas Day, but open on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The mall also says it has extended daily hours for the season:

  • Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Through Dec. 24, the mall is also offering holiday rewards, where for every $150 spent, a shopper can redeem various prizes such as Nickelodeon Universe tickets, movie passes and more, the mall said.

On its website, the mall is teasing "Flash Fridays," online shopping options and "Nickelodeon Universe Winter Break," but details haven't yet been posted.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday spending to be about equal to last year, averaging just under $1,000 per person — an amount that's a touch lower than pre-pandemic spending levels. Deloitte offered a bit more detail with its survey, which suggests while overall spending will remain fairly high, there's a clear disparity. High-income individuals and families will likely spend more, but lower-income families, struggling amid the ongoing pandemic, are likely to spend less.

McKinsey is forecasting high demand for many items, with shoppers opting to buy early so as to avoid troubles with expected shipping and logistics issues.

