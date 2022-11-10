Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans

The Mall of America has announced its 2022 Black Friday plans, which includes the return of its "mystery scratch-off tickets."

On Nov. 25, the megamall will reopen its doors at 7 a.m. after closing on Thanksgiving Day for the seventh-straight year. It will replicate the same hours as last year, staying open until 9 p.m.

The first 200 people in line at the North Entrance doors will receive mall gift cards valued at up to $500.

In addition, 4,000 "mystery scratch-off tickets" will be given out to shoppers at the North Atrium for the opportunity to win prizes valued up to $600.

The Candy Cane Institute will also open on Black Friday, where the mall's "Elf-run, Santa approved 'holiday research lab'" returns for its third season. Visitors can take an interactive tour through the exhibit, with a chance to spot "Santa checking in with his elves." Tickets cost $5 + tax per person and are available online or at the door.

The MOA has also made an official guide to help shoppers with any budget. The Mall of America Gift Guide is set to launch on Monday, Nov. 14 and will feature gifts under $250, $100, $50 and $25.

Shoppers can also enjoy live music being played throughout the premises.

The mall is offering more ways to save for holiday shoppers as well. With every $250 in receipts, guests can qualify up to four rewards. Check out more details on the Holiday Rewards program here.

The MOA debuted its holiday season schedule on Nov. 1, which you can check out here.