Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.

The Mall of America is giving people a sneak peek at some of the new clothing and retail shops set to open in the months ahead.

The Bloomington megamall on Thursday revealed five new tenants arriving "soon." They are:

Arula (Level 1, South)

A fashion brand that aims to "raise the bar on the mid- and plus-size shopping experience and erase industry standards." The store comes from the same team behind Altar’d State.

NuLeev (Level 2, West)

CBD products featuring only organically grown plants.

PacSun Kids (Level 2, East)

PacSun Kids will debut its first gender-free collection for children, including graphic tees, fleece sweats, outerwear and bottoms. The line has "a heavy emphasis on sustainability, self-expression, and comfortable fabrics kids actually want to wear."

Psychobunny (Level 1, West)

Psychobunny, a clothing brand that started in New York, will open its first store in Minnesota with this Mall of America location. It'll offer T-shirts, polos, outerwear and accessories that features the company's colorful, unconventional flair.

Ridemakerz (Level 1, East)

Ridemakerz will let guests (referred to as "customizers") create a one-of-a-kind model car to a 1:18 scale, which is about the size of a football. Aspects including body style, color, rims, tires, lights, decals and sounds are all customizable. This will be the fourth Ridemakerz store in the U.S.

The mall did not give a timeframe for their openings, other than to say they are coming soon. Mall of America is still recommending everyone, regardless of their vaccination statues, wear a face mask while inside the building.

The release sent to media also highlighted a few tenants that recently opened, including:

La Michoacana Purepecha (Level 2, East)

Inspired by traditional La Michoacan shops, La Michoacan Purepecha sells ice cream, popsicles, aguas frescas, exclusive yogurts, dorilocos, chicharrones and more.

Lip Lab (Level 1, West)

A place to create a custom lipstick shade, including color, scent and engraving.

Therabody (level 1, West)

A "tech wellness" company that provides services such as percussive therapy and CBD products.

Watches of Switzerland (Level 1, West)

A curated selection of watches from brands including Omega, Cartier, TAG Heuer, Breitling and Patek Philippe.