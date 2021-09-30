September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.
Author:
Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons

The Mall of America is giving people a sneak peek at some of the new clothing and retail shops set to open in the months ahead.

The Bloomington megamall on Thursday revealed five new tenants arriving "soon." They are:

Arula (Level 1, South)
A fashion brand that aims to "raise the bar on the mid- and plus-size shopping experience and erase industry standards." The store comes from the same team behind Altar’d State.

NuLeev (Level 2, West)
CBD products featuring only organically grown plants.

PacSun Kids (Level 2, East)
PacSun Kids will debut its first gender-free collection for children, including graphic tees, fleece sweats, outerwear and bottoms. The line has "a heavy emphasis on sustainability, self-expression, and comfortable fabrics kids actually want to wear." 

Related [Sept. 9]: Mall of America details 9 new food and drink spots

Psychobunny (Level 1, West)
Psychobunny, a clothing brand that started in New York, will open its first store in Minnesota with this Mall of America location. It'll offer T-shirts, polos, outerwear and accessories that features the company's colorful, unconventional flair.

Ridemakerz (Level 1, East)
Ridemakerz will let guests (referred to as "customizers") create a one-of-a-kind model car to a 1:18 scale, which is about the size of a football. Aspects including body style, color, rims, tires, lights, decals and sounds are all customizable. This will be the fourth Ridemakerz store in the U.S.

The mall did not give a timeframe for their openings, other than to say they are coming soon. Mall of America is still recommending everyone, regardless of their vaccination statues, wear a face mask while inside the building.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

The release sent to media also highlighted a few tenants that recently opened, including:

La Michoacana Purepecha (Level 2, East)
Inspired by traditional La Michoacan shops, La Michoacan Purepecha sells ice cream, popsicles, aguas frescas, exclusive yogurts, dorilocos, chicharrones and more.

Lip Lab (Level 1, West)
A place to create a custom lipstick shade, including color, scent and engraving.

Therabody (level 1, West)
A "tech wellness" company that provides services such as percussive therapy and CBD products.

Watches of Switzerland (Level 1, West)
A curated selection of watches from brands including Omega, Cartier, TAG Heuer, Breitling and Patek Philippe.

Related: COVID vaccination site at Mall of America to expand hours, capacity

Next Up

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.

Kevin Lamarr Mason
MN News

Minneapolis police seeking murder suspect, who may be in Florida

The 26-year-old is wanted over the fatal shooting outside Shiloh Temple in June.

hydrocodon-DEA
MN Health

Nonfatal drug overdoses continued to increase during COVID-19 pandemic

They mirrored the trend of fatal overdoses seen during 2020.

flickr - jeremy thompson - valleyfair night sign
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair bans bags during Halloween Haunt event

Guests won't be allowed to bring in any type of bag unless "medically necessary."

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 30

The latest in Minnesota.

rain, umbrella
Weather MN

Storms could dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time Thursday

An overnight storm in western Minnesota produced 1.5 inches in an hour.

Plastic bag
MN News

Duluth following Minneapolis in bringing back 5-cent bag charge

The city originally planned to start charging for plastic bags last year, but put off the ordinance due to the pandemic.

Du Nord Foundation Vodka Photo Credit - Ken Friberg
MN Food & Drink

Now serving: Du Nord's vodka will be available on Delta's domestic flights

It's a massive opportunity for the small craft distillery.

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.35.37 AM
MN News

Puppy found suffering from multiple bullet wounds in Minnesota

Details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

police lights
MN News

Driver flees crash, leaving behind 2 injured passengers in St. Cloud

The crash occurred at the intersection of Stearns County Road 75 and 33rd Street South.

blue-green algae mpca
Minnesota Life

Warm fall weather leads to algae blooms on Minneapolis lakes

Conditions are right for more lakes to develop harmful blue-green algae blooms.

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.15.45 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot at gas station in Brooklyn Center

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Related

Duck Donuts Facebook photo
MN Food & Drink

Mall of America details 9 new food and drink spots

They are either open now or opening soon.

M&Ms mall of america 1
MN Shopping

Mall of America's new M&M's store opens this weekend

It's the sixth M&M's store in the world.

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN Shopping

Body positive brand Good American to debut at Mall of America

The brand will open its first pop-up location in the Midwest.

MN Consumer

Walgreens to open new store at the Mall of America

It'll open its doors this fall.

FLickr - Masons lobster roll restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Mall of America to get 'authentic' fast-casual lobster roll spot

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will open in the summer of 2021.

paisley park
MN Shopping

Paisley Park to open pop-up shop at Mall of America

The new store is set to open on Black Friday.

MN Shopping

New stores announced for Mall of America, Rosedale Center

Urban Outfitters is opening its third Minnesota location at Rosedale Center.

Mall of America
MN Shopping

Mall of America to reopen on June 1, Rosedale opening Monday

Malls are allowed to re-open from Monday.