Mall of America to celebrate 30 years with events, giveaways throughout 2022

Mall of America has announced plans for a yearlong celebration of events and giveaways in honor of 30 years since it first opened.

To celebrate MOA’s birthday, which officially takes place on Aug. 11, the mall will host 30 different sweepstakes throughout 2022, according to a Thursday announcement. The mall first opened in 1992.

“Throughout the past 30 years, we have grown, adapted and brought forth innovative changes to the retail experience, but one thing has remained constant, and that is our promise of providing something for everyone who visits,” said Jill Renslow, executive vice president for Mall of America, in a statement.

“We can’t wait to share our year-long 30th birthday celebration featuring everything from giveaways, community events, and celebrity appearances with our guests who have truly helped make Mall of America what it is today.”

The first giveaway announced is a Super Bowl package, which includes two tickets to Super Bowl LVL, airfare and hotel accommodations. Entries for the giveaway are accepted through Sunday. You can enter here.

Birthday celebrations will also include a host of events, starting off with a“Back to the 90s” drag show at the Rotunda on Friday. The show will feature local drag queens and drag queens featured on the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The show’s performances include '90s-inspired acts like Britney Spears, Shania Twain, Maria Carey and NSYNC.

