Skip to main content
Mall of America to host first pro wrestling event since 1995

Mall of America to host first pro wrestling event since 1995

Coming this September: Pro wrestling at MOA.

F1RST Wrestling

Coming this September: Pro wrestling at MOA.

F1RST Wrestling, Minnesota's premier independent wrestling company, will perform at the Mall of America in September with an event dubbed Saturday Night Nitro

The professional wrestling event is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Mall of America Rotunda, which will be encircled by ground floor seats and balcony views from three floors above. The event is part of MOA's 30-year anniversary celebration. 

The decision to bring wrestling back to the mall for the first time since 1995 came after "countless" requests over the years. 

MOA executive Chris Grap said the mega mall has had "countless" requests to bring wrestling back since the uber-popular WCW Monday Nitro event that took place in 1995.  

“The countless number of requests from fans throughout the years to bring professional wrestling back to our iconic Rotunda space have now been heard, and we couldn’t be more thrilled," MOA executive Chris Grap said in a press release. 

"There is no better partner than F1RST Wrestling to deliver a night of action-packed awesomeness that fans will be talking about for the next 27 years."

The 1995 event featured WCW Monday Nitro and superstars like Hulk Hogan Ric Flair and Sting, who lo and behold is still wrestling at the age of 63. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. MOA expects the event to sell out, and more details and ticket info will be available on the MOA events page

F1RST Wrestling owner Arik Cannon said in the release that fans can expect "a great time at an exciting show, as well as a few surprises."

Next Up

Screen Shot 2019-06-26 at 10.50.30 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mall of America to host first pro wrestling event since 1995

Coming this September: Pro wrestling at MOA.

trench collapse victims
MN News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two workers killed on the job in St. Paul have been identified by family and friends.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.

Minnesota River in Renville County
MN News

2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The body of a man was caught in a log jam. Just hours later, a young man drowned.

FVp6RG5XwAEj56q
MN News

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.49.06 AM
MN Weather

Heat index Monday in the Twin Cities could hit 107

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting near Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 8.17.32 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

F1rst Wrestling finds a family friendly home at St. Paul synagogue

Best known for its fierce, sometimes ribald shows at First Avenue, the Twin Cities' best-known wrestling promotion is nothing if not versatile.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

The Sistine Chapel (sort of) comes to the Mall of America

The traveling Sistine Chapel exhibit is coming to Minnesota

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 5.04.00 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Hollywood actor wrestled at at a F1rst Wrestling show at First Avenue in early 2019.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Coming to First Avenue: David Arquette in a wrestling ring

F1rst Wrestling has announced the special guest for its January show.

Chrishell Stause
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Selling Sunset' star will be at Mall of America on Thursday

She'll be signing copies of her new book.

Screen Shot 2020-01-20 at 4.10.51 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

F1RST Wrestling's first all-female show in Minneapolis is a sellout

The wrestling promotion is known for its WrestlePalooza events at First Avenue.

Mall of America
TV, Movies and The Arts

Movie theater chain is replacing CMX at Mall of America

It's B&B's first Minnesota location.

Mall of America
MN Shopping

Mall of America to celebrate 30 years with events, giveaways throughout 2022

The festivities will kick off Friday with a '90s-themed drag show.