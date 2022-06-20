Mall of America to host first pro wrestling event since 1995

F1RST Wrestling, Minnesota's premier independent wrestling company, will perform at the Mall of America in September with an event dubbed Saturday Night Nitro.

The professional wrestling event is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Mall of America Rotunda, which will be encircled by ground floor seats and balcony views from three floors above. The event is part of MOA's 30-year anniversary celebration.

The decision to bring wrestling back to the mall for the first time since 1995 came after "countless" requests over the years.

“The countless number of requests from fans throughout the years to bring professional wrestling back to our iconic Rotunda space have now been heard, and we couldn’t be more thrilled," MOA executive Chris Grap said in a press release.

"There is no better partner than F1RST Wrestling to deliver a night of action-packed awesomeness that fans will be talking about for the next 27 years."

The 1995 event featured WCW Monday Nitro and superstars like Hulk Hogan Ric Flair and Sting, who lo and behold is still wrestling at the age of 63.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. MOA expects the event to sell out, and more details and ticket info will be available on the MOA events page.

F1RST Wrestling owner Arik Cannon said in the release that fans can expect "a great time at an exciting show, as well as a few surprises."