Mallards set to open another Twin Cities location

The family behind Mallards Restaurant and Lounge are continuing their expansion by adding a fourth Twin Cities location.

A post on the Mallards website shows that a new restaurant will be opening at 180 Atwood St. N. in downtown Shakopee.

Few other details are offered, other than the planned opening is summer 2022.

Husband and wife team David and Gail Suddath are behind the growing Mallards chain, which specializes in seafood and Cajun-style food.

Their first restaurant opened in 2013 in Bayport, south of Stillwater, before new locations were added in Forest Lake in 2018 and New Richmond, Wisconsin in 2019.

The Bayport location closed in 2019, but the Suddaths opened another restaurant in Inver Grove Heights in early 2020, before opening in the former Red Robin space in Bloomington in 2021.

The menu is based upon the travel experiences of David Suddath, who prior to opening Mallards was a regional vice president with Buca di Beppo and a general manager for Cheesecake Factory in Kansas City.