Mama's Pizza in St. Paul, founded in 1964, won't reopen for dine-in service

The iconic Mama's Pizza in St. Paul's North End neighborhood has permanently closed its doors for dine-in service.

"I can’t get good consistent help with just take out," a post on the Mama's Pizza Facebook page shared Wednesday. "We had a good run and thanks for all the amazing memories I’ll cherish forever."

The restaurant at the corner of Rice Street and Front Avenue opened in 1964. It closed to dine-in service at the start of the COVID pandemic.

"With the majority of people now working from home, it has made it impossible to pay for the constant rising food costs," the post continued, adding take out pizza service will continue for as long as possible. "This decision has not been easy."

In hundreds of Facebook comments, customers shared messages of support for owner Tony Mudzinski and recounted the memories made at Mama's over the decades.

The restaurant passed to Mudzinski and his two sisters after the death of their mother, Peachie Mudzinski, in 1999. Their uncle, Tony Mangini, founded the business.

"Peachie's Famous Red Sauce" and other family recipes have been used in the Mama's Pizza kitchen for decades.

The take-out menu includes a wide array of Italian and American dishes, including lasagna, hot sandwiches, pork chops and steak.