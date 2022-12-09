Skip to main content
Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers

The company confirmed it will be open until mid-January.

The company confirmed it will be open until mid-January.

The downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will soon be closing its doors for good.

A spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News the store on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street will close on Jan. 14, 2023.

The spokesperson said the closure is due in part to "real estate strategies" in a statement.

“Our Marshalls store at 40 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is expected to close on January 14, 2023. We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," a spokesperson said. 

"We are grateful for the loyalty of our Minneapolis customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls in Roseville and the T.J. Maxx in Saint Paul."

Located inside the City Center building, the store has been open since 1995. 

It joins fellow big box retailers like Macy's, Brooks Brothers, Saks Off Fifth, and Nordstrom Rack in department downtown Minneapolis in recent years.

UBS, an investment banking company, told CNBC earlier this year they expect to see anywhere from 40,000-50,000 retail store closures in the next five years across the country, in part due to the continued shift to online shopping.

Marshalls stores are still open around the state, such as locations in Austin, Blaine, Bloomington Crystal, Eagan, Hutchinson, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Monticello, Richfield, Rochester and Savage, according to its website.

In 2021, Target announced it would be departing its corporate space at City Center, noting its shift to a hybrid working model following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It's unclear what will take the place of Marshalls after its closure.

Bring Me The News reached out to the City Center for comment Friday.

