Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater

One of the most popular dining spots in Stillwater has ended its run.

Mark Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar at 241 Main Street S. in Stillwater has closed after 20 years in business. Courtesy of city of Stillwater.

Marx Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar has permanently closed after 20 years in downtown Stillwater.

Owners Mark and Lydia Hanson shared the news in a Facebook post Monday, calling the decision "bittersweet". 

"The decision has been a difficult one, but after much discussion with family and friends, we know it’s the right time to close this chapter as we look to writing new chapters professionally and personally," they wrote. 

The Hansons have lived in Stillwater for the past 27 years, raising their two sons in the community and opening Marx after transforming an old restaurant space at 241 Main Street S.

Mark Hanson led the kitchen at Marx, creating dishes that reflected his travels with fresh seafood specials and a menu uniquely blending Caribbean, Asian and Italian American cuisine. 

Hanson also opened and owned restaurants in New York and the Caribbean.

"The vibe at Marx teleports our guests from Stillwater to a major metropolis like New York or South Beach," reads a quote from Hanson on the Marx website. 

When the restaurant closed on Dec. 31, 2021, the decision was announced as part of plans to reinvent the menu in celebration of the restaurant's 20th anniversary. The temporary closure, however, is now permanent. 

Read the full statement from the Hanson's here: 

Patrons & Friends:

After 20 amazing years owning and operating Marx, we’ve come to the bittersweet decision to close the restaurant. The decision has been a difficult one, but after much discussion with family and friends, we know it’s the right time to close this chapter as we look to writing new chapters professionally and personally.

Stillwater has been a fantastic place to call home over the last 27 years. From transforming an old restaurant space and first opening the doors of Marx, to raising our two sons as Ponies, we’ve made lifelong memories in the community and ones we hold in our hearts dearly.

To our guests, patrons, and friends, we’ve loved providing a unique, personal dining experience to you all. Your support over the years in filling Marx with joy, laughter, and lifelong memories is something we can’t thank you for enough. From casual evenings out to special occasion meals, we thank you for choosing Marx to help you relax, celebrate, and have fun.

Kitchen and front-of-house staff… thank you. You believed in the restaurant and chose it as a stopping place in your careers, and for that, we’re forever thankful. We hope you’re all as proud of your time at Marx as we are of the work you did. Marx wouldn’t have been what it was without your commitment and belief in what we were trying to achieve. It is from the bottom of our hearts we thank you for your work and commitment in establishing Marx as an exceptional restaurant and dining experience.

We’re forever grateful to our customers and friends who supported our business over the years. Thank you again for the amazing memories.

Sincerely,

Mark and Lydia Hanson

