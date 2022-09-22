Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater

Marx Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar has permanently closed after 20 years in downtown Stillwater.

Owners Mark and Lydia Hanson shared the news in a Facebook post Monday, calling the decision "bittersweet".

"The decision has been a difficult one, but after much discussion with family and friends, we know it’s the right time to close this chapter as we look to writing new chapters professionally and personally," they wrote.

The Hansons have lived in Stillwater for the past 27 years, raising their two sons in the community and opening Marx after transforming an old restaurant space at 241 Main Street S.

Mark Hanson led the kitchen at Marx, creating dishes that reflected his travels with fresh seafood specials and a menu uniquely blending Caribbean, Asian and Italian American cuisine.

Hanson also opened and owned restaurants in New York and the Caribbean.

"The vibe at Marx teleports our guests from Stillwater to a major metropolis like New York or South Beach," reads a quote from Hanson on the Marx website.

When the restaurant closed on Dec. 31, 2021, the decision was announced as part of plans to reinvent the menu in celebration of the restaurant's 20th anniversary. The temporary closure, however, is now permanent.

Read the full statement from the Hanson's here: