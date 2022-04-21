Mary Lucia: Current exit came after attempts 'to effect positive change' at company

Skip to main content
Mary Lucia says Current exit came after years trying 'to effect positive change' at company

Mary Lucia says Current exit came after years trying 'to effect positive change' at company

The Current DJ revealed more details about her departure ahead of her final show Thursday.

MPR/Nate Ryan

The Current DJ revealed more details about her departure ahead of her final show Thursday.

Ahead of her final show on 89.3 The Current Thursday, longtime host Mary Lucia provided a few more details about leaving.

Her departure was announced somewhat abruptly on The Current website Tuesday, with program director Jim McGuinn paying tribute to someone who "has long been more than a DJ to music fans," with only a brief comment from Lucia saying: "Starting The Current 17 years ago was a joy."

But in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Lucia says that while the "heartbreaking decision" to leave The Current is a "long and nuanced story," the short version is that she's been "trying for years to affect [sic] positive change in the company."

"I've been concerned with equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters at the station. Past, present and future. Know your worth, embrace your unique talent and voice and lift each other up," she adds.

Lucia continues to state that she's not retiring ("the pugs need to eat after all"), and that she has "at least 2 books in me to write."

"I'd like to think you'll hear from me sooner than later," she says.

While Lucia didn't go into specific detail about her concerns, it follows a turbulent few years for Minnesota Public Radio and its parent company American Public Media.

In September 2020, host Eric Malmberg was fired as MPR dealt with allegations of historic inappropriate behavior by a Current host.

This came just days after long-serving MPR News reporter Marianne Combs announced her resignation, accusing the organization of mothballing her story investigating a Current DJ after she had spoken to eight women who claimed they had been "sexually manipulated and psychologically abused."

Among those critical of the way sexual harassment allegations were being handled – not just at MPR but also in the wider Twin Cities music scene – was The Local Show host Andrea Swensson, who left The Current in 2021.

She said she had pitched four separate stories to "various people who hold ... positions of power" after becoming aware of a number of instances of "predatory and abusive men" in the music industry, but came up against road blocks to publishing.

The MPR/APM union put out a statement – also in September 2020 – saying that many MPR employees have "lost trust in the company's senior leaders," and alleged that the company has "for decades ... mismanaged racial and gender concerns."

APM CEO Jon McTaggart announced he was stepping down that same month, and was subsequently replaced in August 2021 by Jean Taylor.

In response to Lucia's comments, Taylor told Bring Me The News that efforts have been made to create and sustain a "diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment" for all employees.

"Mary Lucia has been a vital member of, and contributor to, The Current for 17 years. She's immensely gifted, has built a one-of-a-kind relationship with her listeners, and she will truly be missed. Under my leadership, we continue to strengthen American Public Media Group (APMG) culture and invest in talent, and these are top priorities.

"I am firmly committed to creating and sustaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment where all employees, including women and people of color, are respected and valued. This is critical as we seek to fulfill APMG’s mission to be an indispensable resource for our audiences and an essential public service for our communities."

Next Up

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia: Current exit came after attempts 'to effect positive change' at company

The Current DJ revealed more details about her departure ahead of her final show Thursday.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 9.24.37 AM
MN Shopping

Faribault Mill opens new location at 50th and France

The new location is meant to replace the company's old store in Linden Hills.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot in south Minneapolis Sunday dies from injuries

The shooting occurred on the 2900 Block of 14th Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 7.44.11 AM
MN News

Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

43777331302_b9c424562a_k
MN News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near Hastings

Photo: U.S. Lock and Dam #2 on the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 5.45.00 PM
MN News

5 people, dog found dead inside Duluth home

Police were led to the home after a welfare check in Hermantown came up empty.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Driver arrested in deadly road rage incident that spanned 'over 40 miles'

Police believe the incident began near St. Cloud.

Shagawa Lake Superior Nat Forest
MN Travel

Never-ending winter delays opening of some Superior National Forest campgrounds

It's still snowy, and it's still cold in northern Minnesota.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

For $200, Best Buy will pick-up and recycle your old tech and appliances

The retailer's new haul-away service launched this month.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 2.09.19 PM
MN News

Charges: Wrong-way driver used cocaine before fatal Hwy. 169 crash

Head-on collision killed 22-year-old North Mankato man.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 1.42.05 PM
MN News

Missing ND woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

She left her residence Wednesday morning and traveled in an unknown direction.

Related

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

Mary Lucia, with The Current since its inception, is leaving the station

It's the latest high-profile departure from MPR's alternative station.

Minnesota Public Radio MPR
MN Music and Radio

The Current announces raft of changes to its Sunday schedule

It's partly the result of cuts made by Minnesota Public Radio in recent weeks.

Minnesota Public Radio MPR
MN Music and Radio

Staff at MPR, The Current officially vote to unionize

The new union will incorporate creative staff at The Current and Classical MPR.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

John Moe tweets regrets, but not resentment about exit from MPR

Moe's podcast was one of the shows brought to an end during MPR's latest round of budget cuts.

Andrea Swensson
MN Music and Radio

'The Local Show' host Andrea Swensson is leaving The Current

Her last show will be on Sunday, Apr. 4.

Minnesota Public Radio MPR
MN Music and Radio

Executive pay at MPR, APM under scrutiny after 28 layoffs

The latest cuts were announced on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2020-03-02 at 9.01.11 AM
MN Music and Radio

Jill Riley to run The Current's Morning Show on her own

It comes several months after The Current parted ways with her co-host Brian Oake.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

The Current to host virtual live concert series this weekend

Listeners can tune into The Current's Facebook page for three days of local lineups