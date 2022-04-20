Skip to main content
Mary Lucia, with The Current since its inception, is leaving the station

It's the latest high-profile departure from MPR's alternative station.

MPR/Nate Ryan

Mary Lucia, the DJ who has been with The Current since its inception in 2005, is leaving the station.

The announcement was made Tuesday that the afternoon host, affectionately known as "Looch" to her listeners, will become the latest in a series of high-profile names to leave 89.3 in recent years.

Another founding host of The Current, Mark Wheat, left in June 2020, with The Local Show's Andrea Swensson leaving in April 2021, and Sean McPherson in February of this year. 

In an article on its website, The Current says Lucia's voice "has been a defining part of its sonic identity," while her "'No Apologies' song picks have surfaced a wide spectrum of music even further outside of her engaging and eclectic sets."

"Starting The Current 17 years ago was a joy," Lucia is quoted as saying in the article, which states that she will continue voice work for Voices.com, but otherwise says little about her reason for leaving and what her next step will be.

Thursday will be her last show, and news of her departure sparked tributes on social media.

"She has long been more than a DJ to music fans,” said program director Jim McGuinn. “She’s been a friend, playing her favorite records and opening her heart to our listeners, who have responded with deep appreciation."

Mary Lucia
MN Music and Radio

