Mashed.com's choice for MN's best sandwich? A famous burger

Here at Bring Me The News we love a good list. Especially if it's food-related and sparks a fun debate about Minnesota's culinary world.

Which is precisely where we are with this list from Mashed, which highlights the "absolute best sandwich" in each of the 50 U.S. states. The post didn't just make us hungry — the choice for Minnesota prompted a collective raising of the eyebrows.

Mashed declares the Juicy Lucy the best sandwich in the state, specifically highlighting the Juicy Lucifer at Minneapolis' Hell's Kitchen.

"Thinking outside of the box led Minnesota inside the burger," the entry reads.

We're not here to argue about the definition of a sandwich. The list clearly takes the stance that burgers and hot dogs are indeed forms of the sandwich. Cool. And this is not a knock on the Juicy Lucy, the dish that even won over a noted Chicago food critic, who called it maybe "the best burger in America."

But we can't help but feel like some of the state's excellent sandwich destinations were overlooked.

The classic Reuben at Cecil's Deli in St. Paul, the steak sandwich at Murray's Steakhouse in Minneapolis, a walleye sandwich at Boathouse Brewpub in Ely or Dolsie's in St. Cloud (or really, pick your favorite because there are a lot of good ones), Manny's Tortas, Victor's 1959 Cafe, the Angry Trout in Grand Marais, the banh mi at Mi-Sant, a BLT from the Farmers Union booth at the State Fair or Colossal Cafe, Northern Waters Smokehaus, Five West in Rochester, Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken ...

All have a great sandwich (or sandwiches), and there are plenty of places we left off.

Is the Juicy Lucy a delicious Minnesota sandwich? Absolutely, no arguments there. All we're saying is, there are a lot of great options for sandwich lovers in the North Star State.

