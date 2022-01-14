Skip to main content
Massive ice maze to open in Stillwater on Saturday

What's been dubbed the "largest ice maze" in the United States is set to open in Stillwater this weekend. 

The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N, has built an ice palace maze using more than 2,900 blocks of ice (800,000-plus pounds) to make a more than half-mile maze with walls 10-feet high. And at the end, those who complete the maze can ride down an ice slide. 

Inside the maze there are carved ice dragons and an ice throne, and it's all illuminated with color-changing LED lights. 

The theater opened an ice palace maze in 2021 as an "outlet for our creativity and drive to connect in the midst of the pandemic," Calyssa Hall, executive director at The Zephyr Theatre, said in a news release. 

The event proved to be super popular, with 31,000 people stopping by the maze last winter. 

“This year’s vision is grander in scope and promises more moments of excitement and discovery,” says Hall. “Fun and photo opportunities abound within, and actors from The Zephyr Theatre will be in costume to provide memory-making encounters with winter wonderland characters, including ice queens and princesses! 

"After folks master the maze and take a trip down the ice slide, they’ll find hot cocoa, s’mores, and even adult refreshments on offer at our all-ice bar. It’s a total embrace of winter," Hall added. 

Franz Hall of The Zephyr Theatre designed the maze and Crafted Contracting and Norling Construction built it using materials from Minnesota Ice. To put the palace together, it required 10,742 square feet of ice and more than 3,000 multicolor LEDs.

The maze opens to the public at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, and will be open daily through Sunday, Feb. 20. And if the weather is still "ice friendly," then the theater will keep the maze up for another week. 

You can buy tickets to the maze online here. Adult tickets are $20 in advance or $22 at the gate, while kids 5-12 cost $12 in advance/$14 at the gate. Children under 5 are free. 

Tickets are limited to 100 tickets per time slot. 

Related

ice palace maze stillwater
Minnesota Life

A giant ice maze is coming to downtown Stillwater

It's believed to be the largest ice maze in the country.

ice-castles
Minnesota Life

Ice Castles attraction is on its way back to Stillwater this winter

The popular attraction had to be moved to Excelsior last year.

ice castles 2022
Minnesota Life

The Ice Castles open in the Twin Cities on Friday

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday.

snow sculpture stillwater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Stillwater to host first World Snow Sculpting Championship

The five-day event is being held in January.

Minnesota Life

Growers' massive pumpkins set world record in Stillwater

They broke a record set by rivals in Ohio last year.

flickr ice castles new brighton 2020 - Greg Gjerdingen
Minnesota Life

The Ice Castles, a winter favorite, are coming back to the Twin Cities

The popular attraction was canceled last winter due to COVID.

ice castles
Minnesota Life

Ice Castles will be in New Brighton, not Stillwater, this winter

It's expected to open in early January.

ice castles
Minnesota Life

Ice Castles open Friday in New Brighton; tickets available Monday

The Ice Castles are located at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton.