Massive Minnesota flavor in season premiere of 'The Bachelorette'

Warning: Spoiler alert!

Tears. Laughs. Men running around wearing only towels. Twins baseball. The Vikings. Woodbury.

The Season 18 premiere of ABC's The Bachelorette presented a Minnesota overload as Twin Cities teacher and former basketball star Michelle Young met nearly three-dozen dudes looking for love.

The kids in Young's fifth-grade classroom in Burnsville were well aware of her prominent role on national TV, pointing out that she's going to have a lot of boyfriends and that "it's weird that she's kissing, like, 30 boys." Fact.

Young is a 28-year-old from Woodbury who was a Ms. Basketball finalist in high school before going on to star at Bradley University in Chicago.

The basketball background might've played a big role in Young's connection with Minneapolis' own Joe Coleman, the former Hopkins basketball standout who later played for the Gophers. He's one of the dozens of men competing for roses on a weekly basis, and he just so happened to get the final rose on Night 1.

The show is being filmed at Indian Wells Resort in California, though the preview to the season definitely showed Young and Coleman wearing Twins jerseys at Target Field in Minneapolis, which probably means Coleman made it to the coveted hometown dates episode.

The cheesy and creative introductions included a guy dressed as an apple, a dude wearing an actual dining table with his head as the main course, and a man rolling up on a bed. At least he hit some Minnesota notes with the plaid bedspread.

Young said she had previously messaged Coleman on social media about basketball only to have Coleman ghost her. She warned Coleman that throwing up virtual airballs and lacking communication is a flagrant foul in her book, to which Coleman said he's working hard overcome.