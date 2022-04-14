Skip to main content
Meet Luka, the Minnesota Zoo's new Amur tiger

Meet Luka, the Minnesota Zoo's new Amur tiger

The zoo's newest addition arrived just weeks after another Amur tiger died unexpectedly.

The zoo's newest addition arrived just weeks after another Amur tiger died unexpectedly.

The Minnesota Zoo welcomed a new 16-month-old Amur tiger named Luka. 

Luka joins the Minnesota Zoo from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. He's expected to be introduced to his public habitat this week. 

Luka's arrival follows the unexpected death of the zoo's male Amur tiger, named Putin, last month

“While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it’s one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother, and one that will support the zoo’s dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. 

The zoo is also home to an adult female Amur tiger, named Sundari.

There are believed to be fewer than 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild, according to Dr. Seth Stapleton, the zoo's director of conservation. 

In the Minnesota Zoo's 43-year history, more than 40 cubs have been birthed and millions of dollars have been raised for tiger conservation in partnership with the Phoenix Zoo, co-leader of the Tiger Conservation Campaign. 

Next Up

MNZoo_Luka
Minnesota Life

Meet Luka, the Minnesota Zoo's new Amur tiger

The zoo's newest addition arrived just weeks after another Amur tiger died unexpectedly.

Delta plane
MN Travel

Strong winds force 'unusual runway use' at MSP Airport

The direction of the wind has forced changes at the Twin Cities airport.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 14

More than 800 newly reported cases in today's update.

taopi6
MN Weather

Gallery: Horrific damage from high end EF-2 tornado in Taopi

The small town was devastated by a tornado that produced 130 mph winds.

Maplewood PD
MN News

Bodycam footage shows Maplewood PD handcuff, detain four children

Parents of the children, ages 10-16, want the Maplewood Police Department to apologize.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 9.28.59 AM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family officially named tallest in the world

The Trapp family of Esko was named the world's tallest family by the Guinness Book of World Records.

snow squall
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible in the Twin Cities Thursday

Brief, intense bursts of snow could happen in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

FQP6LuPVgAIajFr
MN Weather

30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.52.54 PM
MN News

Graphic video shows Mahnomen Co. deputy shooting armed woman

Video shows the deputy shoot five times at the 20-year-old woman, who survived.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.08.05 PM
MN News

Person found dead from gunshot wound on boardwalk in Robbinsdale

It's unclear how the individual was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.03.07 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.

Related

putin the tiger dies
Minnesota Life

Putin, Minnesota Zoo's male Amur tiger, dies during routine procedure

The zoo is now home to one adult Amur tiger.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

MN Zoo's owl that escaped and died was likely hit by a car

Gladys was an animal ambassador for the zoo.

MN Lifestyle

The Minnesota Zoo's oldest Amur tiger died

Molniy was among zookeepers' favorite animals.

MN News

The Minnesota Zoo's oldest Amur tiger died

Molniy was among zookeepers' favorite animals.

Screen Shot 2020-01-13 at 9.59.33 PM
Minnesota Life

New Amur tiger arrives at Lake Superior Zoo

It follows the death of 15-year-old Lana in November.

nature illuminated - minnesota zoo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

This year's event is also feature a walking experience.

minnesota zoo
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo launches drive-through to see animals during pandemic

Beastly Boulevard will serve as critical fundraiser for the zoo.

Minnesota Zoo
Minnesota Life

The Minnesota Zoo will reopen July 24 with safety measures in place

The zoo has implemented measures to keep staff, visitors and animals safer during the pandemic.