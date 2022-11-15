Skip to main content
Meet the Mall of America's diverse, multi-lingual Santa Experience cast

The first Asian Santa and two bilingual Santas are making their debut this year.

The Santa Experience at Mall of America

Visitors to The Santa Experience at the Mall of America will find a cast of Saint Nicks more diverse and multi-lingual than ever before.

There will be six Santa Claus working the attraction this year, two of whom are bilingual, with one speaking Spanish, and the other Cantonese.

A spokesperson told Bring Me The News that the mall has hired its first Asian Santa, and it will be the first time the mall with have Santas that speak a language other than English. 

The Santa Experience will run from Nov. 19-Dec. 24.

"Our genuine Santas bring an unparalleled level of talent, warmth, and positivity to make all visitors feel special when they visit our personally decorated store locations. Countless families have made The Santa Experience a holiday tradition, returning year after year and growing up with the same Santa," a spokesperson said.

Meet the Santas at MOA

  • Santa Larry made international headlines in 2016 when he became the first Black Santa Claus hired by the Mall of America. According to The Santa Experience website, Santa Larry is a military veteran who is a member of the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame. 
  • Santa Allan is the first Asian Santa to perform at the exhibit in the mega mall's history. He speaks both English and Cantonese.
  • Santa Sam is described as a "next level" Santa talent. He brings with him a background in theatre and improv.
  • Santa Pat is relatively new to being a Santa, as he joined The Santa Experience in 2021. He becomes the second Black Santa on the program's roste.
  • Santa Herman is also bilingual, knowing Spanish and English. He was formerly known as "Mistletoe the Mischievous Elf" at the Santa Experience prior to becoming Santa for the first time in 2022.
  • Santa Jon is considered a "seasoned veteran" by staff, having been with The Santa Experience for seven years.

Courtesy of The Santa Experience

SantaJon
SantaLarry
SantaAllen
6
Gallery
6 Images

Another since-retired Santa, Santa Sid, worked for 25 years as St. Nick, long before The Santa Experience came into existence in 2007.

Visitors can book in-person visits or virtual visits with whichever Santa they want to choose in advance. To check out each Santa's schedule for the holiday season, click here.

Meet the Mall of America's diverse, multi-lingual Santa Experience cast

