Meeting planners were asked to describe Mpls: 1 word stood out

Do you ever wonder what outsiders think of Minneapolis? Well, wonder no more.

A marketing firm's word cloud graphic — first shared by Axios' Nick Halter, but later provided to Bring Me The News — makes it pretty clear "cold" is generally top of the mind.

That was the most frequent response from 119 national meeting planners, when tourism and travel marketing agency MMGY asked them: “What three words that come to mind when you think of Minneapolis, Minnesota?” Fifty-seven people said "cold" — while no other descriptor appeared more than eight times.

Here's the full word cloud.

MM MMYG via Meet Minneapolis

"Friendly" came in second with eight responses, followed by "riots" with six, and both "affordable" and "snow" with five. Other frequent responses, according to the size of the term in the word cloud:

Convenient

Mall of America

Expensive

Protests

Safety

Large

Target

Prince

Central

North

Crime

Accessible

MMGY asked the question at the request of Meet Minneapolis, the city's destination marketing organization. A spokesperson for Meet Minneapolis told Bring Me The News it came as part of a national research study about changes in meetings and events.

That "meeting and convention travel," which included the Minneapolis-centric word cloud, was published in December of 2021.

Clearly those 58 meeting planners who said "cold" have never been to Minneapolis during spring and summer, into early fall — when it's not just downright pleasant, but sometimes very hot and quite humid.

