Melissa Etheridge contracts COVID-19, cancels Shakopee show

Melissa Etheridge's show at Canterbury Park on Tuesday has been canceled because the singer-songwriter has contracted COVID-19.

Etheridge said she tested positive for the virus last week. Three other shows have been canceled in addition to the Shakopee date.

"Well, I have tested positive for #COVID19 and have been told I cannot do the show. I feel fine, just a little throat stuff. Ugh...I hate canceling shows. I'm so sorry folks. #bummer," she said.

Etheridge had been touring across the United States this year, showcasing her new 2021 album One Way Out. The show in Shakopee was a part of Canterbury's Concert Series in 2022, in partnership with Sue McLean & Associates.

Canterbury Park announced the official cancellation on Sunday. Refunds are available at the place of purchase.

It remains unclear if Etheridge will perform in Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday and Mahnomen, Minnesota Friday. She posted on Twitter Saturday saying she was "feeling fine."

"You are all so nice. I am feeling fine. It did not get worse overnight. I have some congestion and some weakness. But I feel better than yesterday. Hopeful for a negative test soon! #COVID," she said.