Skip to main content
Metallica to perform 2 nights in Minneapolis on 2023-24 World Tour

Metallica to perform 2 nights in Minneapolis on 2023-24 World Tour

The heavy metal rock band returns to the state for the first time since 2018.

Kreepin Deth/Wikimedia

The heavy metal rock band returns to the state for the first time since 2018.

Metallica has announced a two-year world tour that includes a return to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2024.

The band will perform two nights in Minneapolis on Friday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. It's their second time playing U.S. Bank Stadium, last performing there in 2016.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Each night will offer different setlists and supporting acts, with two-day tickets available on Friday, Dec. 2. Single-day tickets will be available on Jan. 20, according to Ticketmaster. The company is also debuting a discount on tickets for concert-goers under the age of 16.

Supporting acts for the first night include Pantera and Mammoth WVH, with the second night openers consisting of Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The "M72 World Tour" comes with the announcement of Metallica's 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. The album will be released on April 14, 2023.

The band was one of the first musical acts to break in the Vikings' home stadium when it opened in 2016. They last performed in Minnesota on Sept. 4, 2018 at the Target Center.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Metallica's nonprofit All Within My Hands Foundation, which helps provide grants towards career and technical education programs in the United States, combat food insecurity, and assist with disaster relief around the world.

Next Up

image
MN News

BREAKING: Rescue efforts underway for 100+ stuck on ice chunk on Minnesota lake

Red Lake — both Upper and Lower — is the largest freshwater lake in the state.

Derek Malevich (1)
MN News

Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

The man pleaded guilty to the murder last month.

image
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Restaurant with revolving sushi bar opens at Mall of America

The Kura experience has arrived in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 9.38.30 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul featured on Hallmark Channel's 'Christmas Cam' livestream

Downtown's dazzling display can be viewed from anywhere in the world.

JamborMugshot
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver almost struck Bemidji parade spectators

The man told police he was trying to attend the parade himself.

6
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

0
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot ex's new partner as he dined at Bloomington restaurant

Criminal charges filed Monday detail an alleged motive in the shooting.

MetallicaLiveLondonWikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Metallica to perform 2 nights in Minneapolis on 2023-24 World Tour

The heavy metal rock band returns to the state for the first time since 2018.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota

Snow should reach the Twin Cities Tuesday morning and fall throughout the day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 6.57.31 AM
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver almost struck people watching parade in Bemidji

The man was arrested for DWI charges following the incident.

police tape
MN News

3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack

Two victims and the alleged attacker are in critical condition.

grinch neighbor
MN Lifestyle

Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights

A Burnsville family's holiday decorations were the subject of an anonymous complaint.

Related

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift to bring 2023 stadium tour to Minnesota

The "Eras Tour" will make a stop in Minneapolis in June.

Arctic Monkeys
MN Music and Radio

Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour

The rock band hasn't gone on tour in the United States since 2019.

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift adds second Minneapolis show to 2023 tour

Tickets go on sale next week.

Bruce Springsteen
MN Music and Radio

Bruce Springsteen bringing tour to Minnesota in 2023

"The Boss" and the E Street Band will perform at 31 locations in the United States before heading to Europe.

1024px-Rage_Against_The_Machine
MN Music and Radio

Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including MN shows

The cancellations include a 2023 stop at the Target Center.

3857401033_bd0353e9e7_k
MN Music and Radio

Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced

The Minnesota country music festival will take place June 16-17.

USATSI_18096785_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

Arcade Fire, Beck to make stop in Minneapolis for 'We' tour

The tour features appearances in North America and Europe.

19050650853_a4a6377429_k
MN Music and Radio

Ed Sheeran to bring North America stadium tour to Minneapolis

It's the second show announced for the Vikings stadium in 2023.