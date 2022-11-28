Metallica to perform 2 nights in Minneapolis on 2023-24 World Tour

Metallica has announced a two-year world tour that includes a return to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2024.

The band will perform two nights in Minneapolis on Friday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. It's their second time playing U.S. Bank Stadium, last performing there in 2016.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Each night will offer different setlists and supporting acts, with two-day tickets available on Friday, Dec. 2. Single-day tickets will be available on Jan. 20, according to Ticketmaster. The company is also debuting a discount on tickets for concert-goers under the age of 16.

Supporting acts for the first night include Pantera and Mammoth WVH, with the second night openers consisting of Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

The "M72 World Tour" comes with the announcement of Metallica's 12th studio album, 72 Seasons. The album will be released on April 14, 2023.

The band was one of the first musical acts to break in the Vikings' home stadium when it opened in 2016. They last performed in Minnesota on Sept. 4, 2018 at the Target Center.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Metallica's nonprofit All Within My Hands Foundation, which helps provide grants towards career and technical education programs in the United States, combat food insecurity, and assist with disaster relief around the world.