Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

The entrepreneur behind the popular Andale Taqueria and Mercado in Richfield is bringing a new Mexican food market and restaurant to the Twin Cities.

Construction recently began on the Bodega 42 Fresh Market and Homeshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West in Apple Valley.

The approximately 9,300-square-foot marketplace will feature a butcher and deli and an attached 3,800-square-foot warehouse will be used for the preparation and storage of fresh tortillas and other goods, according to city planning documents.

The full-service restaurant and bar will focus on authentic, made-from-scratch Hispanic foods and craft cocktails.

Fernando Mellado-Barboza, Saul Mellado-Barbosa and Ezequiel Quijada are behind the development.

"Fernando is an accomplished entrepreneur is a co-owner and operator of Andale Taqueria and Mercado in Richfield and has been in business since 2011," the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce writes. "Saul is a Veteran and chef who owns and operates Orale Mexican Eats and Bar in South Minneapolis. Ezequiel is also a Veteran and a successful certified CPA."

The new development will employ as many as 65 people and is planned to open in July 2023, the Apple Valley Sun Thisweek reports.