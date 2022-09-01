Skip to main content
Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

The new destination will open next summer.

Rendering of the Bodega 42 Fresh Market and Homeshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar now under construction in Apple Valley. Courtesy of the City of Apple Valley.

The new destination will open next summer.

The entrepreneur behind the popular Andale Taqueria and Mercado in Richfield is bringing a new Mexican food market and restaurant to the Twin Cities. 

Construction recently began on the Bodega 42 Fresh Market and Homeshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West in Apple Valley. 

The approximately 9,300-square-foot marketplace will feature a butcher and deli and an attached 3,800-square-foot warehouse will be used for the preparation and storage of fresh tortillas and other goods, according to city planning documents. 

The full-service restaurant and bar will focus on authentic, made-from-scratch Hispanic foods and craft cocktails. 

Fernando Mellado-Barboza, Saul Mellado-Barbosa and Ezequiel Quijada are behind the development.

"Fernando is an accomplished entrepreneur is a co-owner and operator of Andale Taqueria and Mercado in Richfield and has been in business since 2011," the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce writes. "Saul is a Veteran and chef who owns and operates Orale Mexican Eats and Bar in South Minneapolis. Ezequiel is also a Veteran and a successful certified CPA." 

The new development will employ as many as 65 people and is planned to open in July 2023, the Apple Valley Sun Thisweek reports

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.12.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

The new destination will open next summer.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 8.51.26 AM
MN News

Minnesota nurses to strike for 3 days at 15 hospitals

The hospitals are in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area.

Fire
MN News

Body found after camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested

The camper caught fire at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Total Wine Bloomington
MN Shopping

Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday

The liquor superstore chain's arrival in the Twin Cities has impacted independent and municipal retailers.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 7.33.20 AM
MN News

Man killed in St. Paul shooting Wednesday night

The victim was found in the area of Rice St. and Manitoba Ave..

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 7.17.30 AM
MN News

Man missing after getting separated from group at State Fair

Brian L. Nienstadt was at the State Fair Wednesday and is now missing.

Ashley Amland
MN News

Woman killed in rideshare crash was visiting home from New York

Tributes have been paid to Ashley Amland, who was killed in the Aug. 7 crash.

301001773_2932079620272162_6585193016576757558_n
MN Food & Drink

After Mankato teardown, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in MN

When was the last time you ate there?

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 4.03.34 PM
MN News

Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center

The child and woman were found Wednesday in Wisconsin.

police lights
MN News

Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police

The owner suffered "multiple injuries" in the attack.

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 1.18.08 PM
MN News

African long-tailed shrikes escape from Minnesota Zoo

Four magpie shrikes flew out of the aviary last month.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

How a rare 'triple dip' La Nina could impact Minnesota's winter

Three consecutive La Nina winters has only happened twice since 1950.

Related

Newt's
MN Food & Drink

Rochester restaurant chain Newt's is headed to the Twin Cities

The "Cheers" of Rochester is opening in Apple Valley.

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center

The Asian shopping and dining hub could open as soon as Lunar New Year.

unnamed-5
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye

A summer staple has shuttered in Eagan.

keg and case market
MN Food & Drink

Mexican street food will replace In Bloom in St. Paul

Elotes is set to open later this summer.

Lunds.& Byerlys
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

The 'state-of-the-art' supermarket is set to open in June 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 4.58.41 PM
MN News

Authorities ID man whose body was found in Apple Valley pond

The discovery was made Friday lunchtime.

image
MN Food & Drink

Rooftop opens Friday at new art-centered dining destination in Uptown

Introducing the newest attraction at Seven Points.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 10.39.43 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sweet Paris Crêperie to open 4 restaurants in Twin Cities

The Texas-based fast casual chain is making its debut in Minnesota.