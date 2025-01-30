Skip to main content

Mia's 'Institute of Ice' will transform museum art into ice sculptures

Some of the ice sculptures will be inspired by an upcoming exhibition featuring the collection of Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys.

The art will be melting away at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) in February. 

The museum is bringing back its annual "Institute of Ice" event on Feb. 6, putting ice and art on display in its courtyard through nine ice sculptures inspired by the museum's exhibitions. 

Mia Institute of Ice

The Mia's 'Institute of Ice' 2024

Previously, ice sculptures have been modeled on iconic pieces in the museum collection. This go-round, the Mia will also have chilly art inspired by the soon-to-open exhibition "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys."

“The Institute of Ice is a unique way to showcase Mia’s collection while celebrating Minnesota’s winter charm,” Rob Bedeaux, the Mia's Head of Marketing and Communications, says. “We’re thrilled to offer an experience that combines art, community, and the season’s natural beauty in such an unforgettable way.

Mia Institute of Ice

The Mia's 'Institute of Ice' 2024

The event will put nine sculptures, some as large as seven feet tall, on display during museum hours until they melt away. 

In addition to frozen art inspired by Yoshitomo Nara's "Your Dog" and Nick Cave's "Soundsuit–Mia," among other pieces, the Mia will have a fire pit lounge, live ice carving, a DJ, museum tours, and an ice bar with themed cocktails, cider, and hot chocolate. The KCM Egroll food truck will also roll up for the event.

The free sculpture installation will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 6. The evening festivities will begin at 5 p.m.

Mia Tibetan shrine Room

Mia unveils Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room, a new addition to its permanent collection

Read More
