Michele Tafoya to leave NBC Sports after Super Bowl, but will stay in MN

Tafoya is the sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football.

After more than a decade with NBC Sports, Minnesota's Michelle Tafoya has announced she will be leaving her role as the NFL sideline reporter after Super Bowl LVI.

Tafoya made the announcement on Tuesday, confirming that she will be leaving her role after working on what will be her fifth Super Bowl.

While she is unsure about her next move, whatever it is won't involve her leaving Minnesota. She lives in Edina with her husband and their two children.

In a statement, the 57-year-old said her time with NBC Sports "has been the most satisfying of my career."

"I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled," she said.

"Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job," she added. "But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally. I couldn’t ignore that little voice anymore after what we have all endured over the last few years."

Tafoya, who was formerly a host and sideline reporter for KFAN between 1994 and 1998 and also worked as a sports anchor at WCCO-TV, also left her role on Tom Barnard's KQRS Morning Show in March 2020, after four years as co-host.

She attracted controversy during an appearance co-hosting The View on ABC last month, during which she pushed back against critical race theory and defended those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as reported by Decider.

While confirming she had been vaccinated herself, Tafoya spoke of a "very close relative" in his early '60s who had had COVID-19 and claims he now "has more immunity than I do with my two shots."

Per the Mayo Clinic, studies have found that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than twice as likely as fully vaccinated people to get reinfected with COVID-19.

