Michigan beats Minnesota to 'Betty Whiteout' snowplow nickname

Sorry, Minnesota. Michigan was faster.

States naming snowplows has rapidly become social phenomenon and Minnesota was among the first to implement the contest in the U.S. last year. Just yesterday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation revealed the 50 finalists chosen from the thousands of nicknames submitted to this year's contest.

Of the final 50, it can be argued that non are as popular, timely and catchy as "Betty Whiteout," the moniker inspired by the late, great Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve at 99 years old.

But Michigan beat Minnesota to the punch.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Jan. 11 that Betty Whiteout was among the names chosen in its snowplow contest, so if the nickname is voted a winner in Minnesota, it won't be the first in the nation.

But this isn't exactly slushy seconds for Minnesota. Michigan had over 15,000 nickname suggestions from the public and is literally using the options to name all 330 plows in its fleet, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Minnesota only chooses eight winners.

What's more, Michigan won't paint the monikers on its plows. They'll just be listed on the state DOT website. So really, if no one can tell which is which, what's the point?

Betty Whiteout is almost certainly going to be among the eight winning nicknames in Minnesota, at which point it will be painted on one of MnDOT's orange plows and then be seen clearing snow- and ice-covered roads all winter in one of Minnesota's eight regional districts.