Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

An independent bookstore in downtown Minneapolis has reopened after being closed for more than two years.

Milkweed Editions — a longstanding and influential nonprofit literary press publishing fiction, nonfiction and poetry — owns and operates Milkweed Books, which closed at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The shop is located on the first floor of Open Book, one of the nation's largest literary centers, on the edge of the city's Mill District.

A reopening celebration is planned for Saturday. Milkweed Books is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to the store's website.