Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

Milkweed Editions reopens indie bookstore in Minneapolis

The brick-and-mortar bookstore is back in business.

Milkweed Books is located within the Open Book literary center at 1011 Washington Ave. S. in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

An independent bookstore in downtown Minneapolis has reopened after being closed for more than two years. 

Milkweed Editions — a longstanding and influential nonprofit literary press publishing fiction, nonfiction and poetry — owns and operates Milkweed Books, which closed at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020

The shop is located on the first floor of Open Book, one of the nation's largest literary centers, on the edge of the city's Mill District.

A reopening celebration is planned for Saturday. Milkweed Books is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to the store's website. 

