Mill City Museum in the running to be named best history museum in the U.S.

The Mill City Museum is in the running to be named the best history museum in the nation, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

The downtown Minneapolis museum is among 20 museums nominated for the award by the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award.

“This nomination is an incredible honor,” stated David Stevens, the museum's site manager, in a news release.

"Mill City Museum brings people together by showcasing the history of Minneapolis, and we are grateful for this opportunity that will allow more people around the country to learn about this gem."

The winner will be decided by online voting, which is open through Feb. 13.

Opened in 2003, the Mill City Museum explores the ruins of what was once the world's largest flour mill. The destination offers scenic views of St. Anthony Falls, Mill Ruins Park and the Stone Arch Bridge from atop the Koch Rooftop Observation Deck.