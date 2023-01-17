Skip to main content
Mill City Tavern, Sebastian Joe's now open at MSP Airport

There's new local flavor in Terminal 1.

Courtesy of the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Two new concessions are now open at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission. 

The Mill City Tavern can be found in a new location in Terminal 1 on the Concourse G, where the restaurant now offers a full bar and large seating area. 

In addition to breakfast fare, dishes on the menu include Szechuan hot chicken sandwich and the Minnesota-inspired wild rice crusted walleye. 

In Food Truck Alley down Concourse E, travelers can also now find Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream. 

The by-the-scoop ice cream shop is serving its Nicollet Avenue Pothole and other flavors made famous in the Twin Cities. 

Sebastian Joe's has other locations in Lowry Hill and Linden Hills, while its ice cream is served at various restaurants across the Twin Cities.

