Milwaukee reporter leaving Wisconsin to join FOX 9

A Wisconsin reporter is heading west, crossing the St. Croix River to join the Twin Cities news scene.

Rose Schmidt on Sunday revealed she is living her current role with WDJT-TV in Milwaukee to be a reporter for FOX 9.

"Every 'no' you say is a 'yes' to something else. And I’m saying YES to the Twin Cities!!" she wrote on Facebook.

Schmidt had been a general assignment reporter with WDJT for just over two years, and prior to that covered politics and general reporting assignments for WISC-TV in Madison, Wisconsin.

"I’ve had incredible adventures, told memorable stories and made lifelong friends in Wisconsin," Schmidt continued in her announcement. "I can’t wait to see what the future holds in Minnesota ❤️"

No word on her first official day, but fellow FOX 9 faces are welcoming her to the team, including anchor Karen Scullin.

Plus, of course, a couple of friendly jabs from TV fans: