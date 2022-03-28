Skip to main content
Milwaukee reporter leaves Wisconsin to join FOX 9 in the Twin Cities

Milwaukee reporter leaves Wisconsin to join FOX 9 in the Twin Cities

"And I’m saying YES to the Twin Cities!!" she wrote on Facebook.

CBS58, YouTube

"And I’m saying YES to the Twin Cities!!" she wrote on Facebook.

A Wisconsin reporter is heading west, crossing the St. Croix River to join the Twin Cities news scene.

Rose Schmidt on Sunday revealed she is living her current role with WDJT-TV in Milwaukee to be a reporter for FOX 9. 

"Every 'no' you say is a 'yes' to something else. And I’m saying YES to the Twin Cities!!" she wrote on Facebook.

Schmidt had been a general assignment reporter with WDJT for just over two years, and prior to that covered politics and general reporting assignments for WISC-TV in Madison, Wisconsin. 

"I’ve had incredible adventures, told memorable stories and made lifelong friends in Wisconsin," Schmidt continued in her announcement. "I can’t wait to see what the future holds in Minnesota ❤️"

No word on her first official day, but fellow FOX 9 faces are welcoming her to the team, including anchor Karen Scullin.

Plus, of course, a couple of friendly jabs from TV fans:

Next Up

rose schmidt cbs58 youtube
TV, Movies and The Arts

Milwaukee reporter leaving Wisconsin to join FOX 9

"And I’m saying YES to the Twin Cities!!" she wrote on Facebook.

Jason Thomas Cikotte
MN News

Charges: MN freight company worker stole 40 guns from shipments

The guns were being shipped to federal firearms dealers.

ecmwf-ensemble-avg-ncentus-snow_ge_3-8792800
MN Weather

Most likely rain, snow scenarios for Tuesday-Thursday storm system

Still a low-confidence forecast, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

perkins wikimedia commons
MN Food & Drink

There are now fewer than 50 Perkins restaurants in MN

While Perkins operates in 32 states, the Ohio-founded comfort food brand feels closely tied to Minnesota.

la fitness new brighton
MN News

MN Human Rights Department settles with LA Fitness after discrimination case

The gym did not accommodate a member with a mobility disability, the department said.

st paul walgreens attempted robbery video screengrab crop
MN News

Charges dropped in St. Paul Walgreens attack that was caught on video

Cellphone and video evidence show the teen was in a different city when the assault happened.

Taurean Prince
MN Timberwolves

Obscene gesture costs Timberwolves' Taurean Prince $15K

Prince and Luka Doncic got into a bit of an altercation Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Doryphoros
TV, Movies and The Arts

Italian court seeks return of Minneapolis Institute of Art sculpture

Mia bought the ancient sculpture for $2.5 million in 1986.

Screen Shot 2022-03-27 at 10.00.17 AM
MN News

Oronoco Fire Department collecting donations for Ukrainian firefighters

The department has asked departments from across the state to donate fire and rescue gear.

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 11.26.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN actor Daniel Durant celebrating after 'CODA' wins Oscar

He grew up in Duluth and Faribault.

common goldeneye wildlife rehab center facebook dec 2021
Minnesota Life

As bird flu spreads, wildlife rehabber stops admitting some species

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced the temporary policy change over the weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 28

Two more people aged in their 30s were reported among the newest COVID-19 deaths.

Related

dawn stevens fox 9 youtube screenshot
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dawn Stevens reveals live on-air that she is leaving FOX 9

The morning anchor has been with the station since 2006.

Christina Palladino
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter Christina Palladino is leaving FOX 9

She's bringing down the curtain on 16 years in TV news.

Bisi Onile-Ere
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9 reporter is promoted to early evening anchor

She will present the news alongside Tim Blotz.

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 7.50.02 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO reporter Mary McGuire joins FOX 9

She'll be reporting in a freelance role with the FOX affiliate.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Kelcey Carlson gets new role with FOX 9 News

FOX 9 is making some slight adjustments to its anchor desk.

Jeff Passolt
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jeff Passolt retiring after 23 years as Fox 9 news anchor

Passolt started at Fox 9 in 1996.

Twitter - Jennifer McDermed glitch - FOX 9
Minnesota Life

FOX 9 meteorologist's glitchy, laugh-filled forecast goes viral, features on Fallon

"I have no idea what that was, but that was brilliant," she said during the segment.

Tv collage
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities TV news: Who said goodbye and who joined the scene in 2021?

Your round-up of the goodbyes and hellos in the Twin Cities TV over the past year.