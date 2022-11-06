Skip to main content
Mimi Parker, of Duluth band Low, dies from cancer

Mimi Parker, of Duluth band Low, dies from cancer

She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020.

Dirk Haun, Flickr

She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020.

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for acclaimed Duluth band Low, has died.

The band, led by her husband Alan Sparhawk, announced Parker's death on Sunday morning:

"Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."

Parker, who formed Low with Sparhawk in 1993, had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020.

The band canceled some of its European tour dates in late summer, saying that "recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time."

Their performance at the Primavera Sound in Los Angeles was also canceled, with the band stating that Parker was in a "pretty fragile state."

She was able to perform at the Water is Life Festival in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth in early September, with the Star Tribune reporting the band “sounded as riveting as ever."

Next Up

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Business

U.S. Bank asks employees to come back to office three times a week

CEO Andy Cecere said the Minneapolis-based company is asking hybrid employees to start coming in more regularly over the next few months.

ambulance
MN News

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Litchfield

The crash happened on Highway 12 Friday night.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Mimi Parker, of Duluth band Low, dies from cancer

She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020.

Twitter
MN Business

General Mills 'pauses' advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

Other brands and companies are also considering or suspending their advertisements.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in MN

It keeps on rolling over.

Screen Shot 2022-11-05 at 9.24.05 PM
MN News

Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash

The crash happened while the off-duty officer was in the cities for a wedding.

kid hospital doctor
MN Health

Latest data: Minnesota's flu, RSV hospitalizations surge

Respiratory illnesses are continuing to surge in Minnesota, earlier than expected.

FFF18667-0371-4561-B900-D338948E69E4
MN Lifestyle

Dakota County reintroduces native bison to its prairie

Dakota County has become the first county in the state to reintroduce bison to its land.

Screen Shot 2022-11-05 at 5.10.27 PM
MN News

Driver rescued from burning car after accident near Wyoming

One of the Wyoming Fire Department's chiefs responded to the fire Friday morning.

Mohamed Ali Selim
MN News

Former Savage middle school principal sentenced for soliciting minor

Mohamed Selim was arrested in May.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern MN

Police say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

Stillwater Football
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament

The path to U.S. Bank Stadium is now set.

Related

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Low cancels Europe shows due to Mimi Parker's cancer treatment

The Duluth band says the decision follows 'recent changes' in Parker's treatment.

Low, Mimi Parker
MN Music and Radio

Low cancels tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie amid Mimi Parker's cancer

The Duluth band was scheduled to perform this month in Minneapolis.

MN Music and Radio

Founder of Minneapolis nu-metal band dies at 46

Chad Hanks had been battling cancer.

1024px-20170614-048-Nova_Rock_2017-Five_Finger_Death_Punch-Jason_Hook
MN Music and Radio

Band's Duluth show was postponed as guitarist had gall bladder removed

The band's guitarist was taken ill.

Screen Shot 2020-04-27 at 9.49.44 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP anchor, reporter reveals cancer diagnosis

Brett Hoffland says he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Kenny chesney
MN Music and Radio

Kenny Chesney postpones tour to 2022, including Minneapolis date

It had already been moved from 2020 to 2021.

MN Lifestyle

Questions linger over Duluth band Low's baffling Rock the Garden set

Channy Leaneagh
MN Music and Radio

Singer of Minneapolis band Poliça breaks back clearing ice dam

Channy Leaneagh is recovering from her injury.