Mimi Parker, of Duluth band Low, dies from cancer

Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for acclaimed Duluth band Low, has died.

The band, led by her husband Alan Sparhawk, announced Parker's death on Sunday morning:

"Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."

Parker, who formed Low with Sparhawk in 1993, had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020.

The band canceled some of its European tour dates in late summer, saying that "recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time."

Their performance at the Primavera Sound in Los Angeles was also canceled, with the band stating that Parker was in a "pretty fragile state."

She was able to perform at the Water is Life Festival in Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth in early September, with the Star Tribune reporting the band “sounded as riveting as ever."