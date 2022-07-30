Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' view

A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office.

Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.

Seeking an innovative answer to the blight on its employees' views, the company rented the billboard, and erected a hoarding that replicates the skyline behind the billboard.

"Advertising blocked our skyline view. So we used advertising to get it back. Our name is what we do," Solve posted on its Facebook page.

Speaking to AdWeek, Solve founder and CEO Corey Johnson said: "When we started Solve 11 years ago, our name was very intentional—it’s what we do.

"This campaign is a fun way for us to show the world precisely what Solve is all about– highlighting our focus on finding solutions, not simply identifying problems."

Unfortunately, the rental is only for two weeks, so employees will have to endure a new advertiser soon.