Minneapolis animal shelter at capacity; urgent call for adoptions

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control has issued an urgent call for pet adoptions as the city's animal welfare services are currently at capacity.

The city said on Wednesday it currently has an "extremely high number of dogs and cats" currently in its shelter and its foster homes.

It currently has 98 dogs and cats being housed in the shelter and via its foster program, a rise of 47% from the same time last year.

"In just the past 11 days, 139 animals were brought to Animal Care & Control, which is a 57.5% increase from the same time in 2022," it said.

Of the 98 currently being housed, 36 were brought in because of legal cases or due to protective custody, while 40 have been given up by their owners, with many of them citing housing issues.

The animal shelter is continuing to waive its adoption fees as it seeks to open up more space in is shelters. All animals adopted from Animal Care & Control are vaccinated, sterilized, micro-chipped and "ready to go."

More information can be found here.