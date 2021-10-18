Mpls. band Gully Boys' van stolen, with all their gear inside

October 18, 2021
Gully Boys, Twitter

They're asking Twin Cities residents to be on the lookout for the silver van.
The Minneapolis band Gully Boys had their van stolen over the weekend, with all of the group's gear still inside.

The grunge-pop trio, which last month released their latest EP Favorite Son, put out an alert on social media asking Twin Cities residents to be on the lookout for the silver Ford Econoline 150.

The band said the vehicle was taken sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and had been at 33rd Street and 17th Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. 

The license plate is 230 XDG, and the band said to look for a dent in the right bumper, as well as a broken light fixture.

Complicating things further: The band has nine tour dates over the next few weeks, including in Minneapolis Tuesday night, followed by a jaunt from the Midwest to the East Coast, then down to Georgia.

And "all of our gear is in [the van]," the Gully Boys wrote. That includes:

  • Fender Rumble bass amp
  • Orange Fender mustang bass
  • Fender champion guitar amp
  • BEIGE Fender Duo Sonic
  • 1970s Red Ludwig Vistalite
  • MXR M87 Bass Compressor Effect Pedal
  • Electro-Harmonix Bass Big Muff
  • Way Huge WHE205 Saucy Box Overdrive
  • EarthQuaker Devices Ghost Echo V3 Reverb Pedal
  • MXR M290 Phase 95 Phaser Pedal
  • TC Electronic Polytune 3 Chromatic Pedal Tuner

The band's plea for help has been retweeted nearly 800 times as of Monday morning, 

