Minneapolis block party set for June to unveil massive Prince mural

There will be a block party on June 2 in downtown Minneapolis to celebrate the unveiling of a massive mural of Prince on the side of Ramp A, near First Avenue and 8th Street. 

The unveiling party is being hosted by the Crown Our Prince project, which is working with Florida street artist Hiero Veiga, who is known for his painting on the outside wall of the Museum of Graffiti in Miami. 

“It is an honor to be selected to paint the mural of Prince,” said Veiga in a statement. “I have worked my entire life for an opportunity like this. I understand the full weight of this responsibility. This is Prince’s legacy, and I will make sure that this mural makes Prince’s family, fans, Minneapolis, and the world proud.”

Veiga was selected from around 60 artists who were interested in the project. A committee trimmed the candidates to ten finalists, at which point Prince's family helped conduct interviews before selecting Veiga. 

Organizers say the mural has been in the works since 2015, before Prince died. 

"Prince was still with us at the time, and we were hoping to show him what he meant to the city of Minneapolis in a meaningful, undeniable way," the Crown Our Prince website says. 

April 21 will mark the six-year anniversary of Prince's death. He died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home, Paisley Park, in Chanhassen. 

