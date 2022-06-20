Minneapolis cancels Fourth of July fireworks for 3rd straight year

For the third year in a row there will not be a fireworks celebration in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July.

Canceled the previous two years because for COVID-related reasons, the this year's Fourth of July Red, White and Boom! celebration has been canceled due to "construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages," the city announced.

Replacing the festivities will be a series of smaller events across the city on July 4. Event details aren't yet available, but the city says they will be held at Lake Harriet, Lake Nokomis, Logan Park and Victory Park.

All events will take place at varying times, but will fall between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lake Harriet: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lake Nokomis: 1-3 p.m.

Logan Park: 3-5 p.m.

Victory Park: 1-3 p.m.

Minneapolis still plans to launch a fireworks show as part of Aquatennial in July.