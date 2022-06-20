Skip to main content
Minneapolis cancels Fourth of July fireworks for 3rd straight year

Minneapolis cancels Fourth of July fireworks for 3rd straight year

This time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Photo credit: Jon DeJong via Flickr

This time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

For the third year in a row there will not be a fireworks celebration in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July. 

Canceled the previous two years because for COVID-related reasons, the this year's Fourth of July Red, White and Boom! celebration has been canceled due to "construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages," the city announced. 

Replacing the festivities will be a series of smaller events across the city on July 4. Event details aren't yet available, but the city says they will be held at Lake Harriet, Lake Nokomis, Logan Park and Victory Park. 

All events will take place at varying times, but will fall between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

  • Lake Harriet: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 
  • Lake Nokomis: 1-3 p.m. 
  • Logan Park: 3-5 p.m. 
  • Victory Park: 1-3 p.m. 

Minneapolis still plans to launch a fireworks show as part of Aquatennial in July. 

Next Up

Minneapolis fireworks
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis cancels Fourth of July fireworks for 3rd straight year

This time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 11.58.53 AM
MN News

Stabbing during brawl involving 25 tubers on Mississippi River

It happened east of Bemidji on Sunday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 11.40.12 AM
MN News

Man dies trying to save his dog on Minnesota lake

It happened on a lake east of Pelican Rapids on Saturday, June 18.

Screen Shot 2019-06-26 at 10.50.30 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mall of America to host first pro wrestling event since 1995

Coming this September: Pro wrestling at MOA.

trench collapse victims
MN News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two workers killed on the job in St. Paul have been identified by family and friends.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.

Minnesota River in Renville County
MN News

2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The body of a man was caught in a log jam. Just hours later, a young man drowned.

FVp6RG5XwAEj56q
MN News

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

Related

Fireworks near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.
MN Lifestyle

Fourth of July fireworks cancelled again in downtown Minneapolis

It'll be the second year in a row without "Red, White and Boom!"

fireworks
Minnesota Life

Where you can watch fireworks in Minnesota this Fourth of July

Some shows have been canceled, but there are still many places shooting off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

fireworks
Minnesota Life

Here's where you can see July 4 fireworks in Minnesota this weekend

Grab a blanket and enjoy the show.

MN Weather

Will the weather cooperate with Fourth of July fun in Minnesota?

Storms are possible but a washout is not in the forecast.

MN Weather

Fourth of July storms possible in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities

Keep an eye on the weather if you're outside on the Fourth of July.

fireworks
MN Lifestyle

Another Minnesota city cancels 4th of July fireworks

Minneapolis recently cancelled its annual show (again).

minneapolis aquatennial
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis Aquatennial returns this month with parade, fireworks

The event runs July 21-24 in downtown Minneapolis.

The Ferris wheel at the 2019 Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration in Excelsior.
MN Lifestyle

Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July fireworks are canceled

The fireworks show in Excelsior has been held every year since 1888.