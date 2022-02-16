Skip to main content
Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.

Centro Kitchen

Northeast Minneapolis restaurant Centro will expand to two new locations this year.

In a Wednesday announcement, owner Jami Olson has confirmed that she's bringing Centro's Mexican street food to Minneapolis' Eat Street and St. Paul.

The new locations are part of a larger plan by Olson to expand Centro throughout the Twin Cities, according to the announcement.

“Despite the challenges of the past few years, expanding the Centro brand feels natural – and we’re looking forward to growing alongside the most supportive community and resilient team,” Olson said in a statement.

“We’ve picked two truly special neighborhoods in which to grow. Eat Street will give us space to maximize our potential and develop other branches of our business. And as a resident of Saint Paul for the past 16 years, opening there is especially close to my heart.”

Jami Olson

The new Eat Street location (an image of which is at the top of this page) will be at the former site of the Wedge Table at 2412 Nicollet Avenue, and will become the Centro group's "new central kitchen and multi-concept restaurant." The announcement did not specify the location of the St. Paul restaurant.

The Eat Street location has plans to open in the summer, while the St. Paul location will open in the fall. The restaurants will feature a similar menu to Centro’s Northeast Minneapolis location as well as options to order at kiosks and online. Counter service and bar service will still be available.

With the Eat Street location becoming its new headquarters, Centro will use the extra space to expand its corporate and private catering services, including an in-home delivery option.

The restaurant’s patio will also undergo expansion to be able to accommodate 60 to 70 guests. 

Led by executive chef Jose Alarcon, Centro opened its doors in 2018 on Quincy Street, a short distance from Indeed Brewing. It was in the same building as Olson's fine dining restaurant Popol Vuh, which was critically acclaimed but closed permanently in summer 2020, after the pandemic started.

