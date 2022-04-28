Minneapolis Comedy Festival returns; Steve-O and Maria Bamford in lineup

Skip to main content
Minneapolis Comedy Festival returns; lineup includes Steve-O and Maria Bamford

Minneapolis Comedy Festival returns; lineup includes Steve-O and Maria Bamford

The 6-day festival will return in June after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus.

Steve-O, Maria Bamford – both Facebook

The 6-day festival will return in June after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus.

The Minneapolis Comedy Festival is returning after two years, with 16 different acts over a weeklong event.

The festival announced its return Wednesday after a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, and also revealed its lineup. Acts scheduled for the festival include Jackass' Steve-O and Minnesota's-own Maria Bamford.

Shows will take place over the course of a week, June 13-19. 

Most of the shows will happen at The Assembly at the Women’s Club of Minneapolis next to Loring Park, though Eddie B. and Charlie Berens will perform at the State Theatre, and Mark Normand, Ari Shaffir and Bamford will perform at the Pantages Theatre. 

Tickets for some acts are on sale now, while others will go on sale Friday, according to the festival’s website. Find ticket details here.

Here's the full lineup (shows are at The Assembly At The Woman’s Club unless otherwise stated).

  • June 13: Pinky Patel: Hello My Priends Tour 
  • June 14: An Evening with JR De Guzman
  • June 15: Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
  • June 16: Josh Wolf
  • June 16: Mark Normand: All Over The Road Tour (Pantages)
  • June 16: Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour (State Theatre)
  • June 17: Donnell Rawlings
  • June 17: Matteo Lane
  • June 17: Ari Shaffir: The Wrong Side of History Tour (Pantages)
  • June 18: Jared Freid 
  • June 18: Sal Vulcano (Pantages)
  • June 18: Charlie Berens: Midwest Survival Guide Tour (State Theatre)
  • June 18: Chris Redd – Why Am I Like This?
  • June 19: That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast
  • June 19: Dusty Slay and Brian Simpson Live
  • June 19: Maria Bamford (Pantages)

Next Up

Steve-O and Maria Bamford
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis Comedy Festival returns; Steve-O and Maria Bamford in lineup

The 6-day festival will return in June after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

WIkimedia commons covid vaccine moderna
MN Coronavirus

Moderna seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6

It would be the first COVID vaccine in the market aimed at the youngest children.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Father critical after being stabbed by son near Mankato

The son has been arrested.

Anti-Defamation League
MN News

Audit: Antisemitic incidents rose 226% in Minnesota last year

The Anti-Defamation League's data shows staggering increases nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 8.35.23 AM
MN News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

A dispute during a move led to the deadly shooting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
MN News

Mayor Frey addresses 'horrific' findings of state investigation into MPD

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey once again vows to bring changes to MPD.

Lunds & Byerlys St. Louis Park
MN Shopping

Lunds & Byerlys partners with Shipt for grocery deliveries

The Twin Cities grocery chain currently uses its own delivery drivers.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's Mega Millions jackpot winners claim $66.9M in cash

The winning ticket sold April 12 at Holiday Stationstores in Ramsey.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

8th Grader charged with Lily Peters murder, intended to 'rape and kill' her

The district judge set the suspect's bond at $1 million.

Flickr - Minneapolis police May 27 2020 officer less lethal weapon - Chad Davis
MN News

State investigation of MPD: Here's what happens next

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero explains the path forward.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 1.03.08 PM
WI News

WI couple electrocuted while attempting art trend popular on social media

The deaths were initially described as unexplained.

Related

Seth Meyers
Minnesota Life

Big names announced for first Minneapolis Comedy Festival

Bob Newhart and Seth Meyers have been announced for the June festival.

Winstock
Minnesota Life

Winstock Country Musical Festival canceled, will return in 2021

The annual festival was due to be held June 12-13 in rural Winsted.

Jeff Foxworthy - Press Photo off Dropbox
TV, Movies and The Arts

First act for 2020 Minneapolis Comedy Festival confirmed

The festival is entering its second year.

Dax Shepard
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dax Shepard added to Minneapolis Comedy Festival lineup

The Hollywood star hosts a popular podcast called 'Armchair Expert.'

Nick offerman
TV, Movies and The Arts

9 more headliners announced for 2020 Minneapolis Comedy Festival

'Parks and Rec' star Nick Offerman is among them.

seltzerland
MN Food & Drink

Seltzerland hard seltzer festival returns to Minneapolis in May

The event will feature more than 50 hard seltzer flavors.

loring park art festival
TV, Movies and The Arts

Loring Park Art Festival being held last weekend of July

The pandemic canceled last year's festival.

wordplay festival (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Lineup revealed for second Wordplay festival in Minneapolis

Stephen King was among the authors who appeared in last year's inaugural event.