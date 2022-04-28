Minneapolis Comedy Festival returns; Steve-O and Maria Bamford in lineup

The Minneapolis Comedy Festival is returning after two years, with 16 different acts over a weeklong event.

The festival announced its return Wednesday after a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, and also revealed its lineup. Acts scheduled for the festival include Jackass' Steve-O and Minnesota's-own Maria Bamford.

Shows will take place over the course of a week, June 13-19.

Most of the shows will happen at The Assembly at the Women’s Club of Minneapolis next to Loring Park, though Eddie B. and Charlie Berens will perform at the State Theatre, and Mark Normand, Ari Shaffir and Bamford will perform at the Pantages Theatre.

Tickets for some acts are on sale now, while others will go on sale Friday, according to the festival’s website. Find ticket details here.

Here's the full lineup (shows are at The Assembly At The Woman’s Club unless otherwise stated).